Wrapping up 2023: A recap of top biotech moments of this year

As we look back at 2023 it is clear that the year has been marked by steady progress and notable breackthroughts in the biotech industry. From advancements in Alzheimer’s disease treatments to new approaches in cancer therapy, artificial intelligence (AI) progression, and obesity management, this year has seen important steps forward in healthcare and medical research. Here is an overview of some of the key biotech developments that have shaped the biotech industry in 2023.

Table of contents

Alzheimer’s disease: 2023, a year of hope and promise

2023 marked a significant milestone in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment with the FDA’s approval of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb). This groundbreaking treatment, developed by Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc., showed substantial efficacy in reducing disease progression and slowing cognitive decline in early-stage AD patients. LEQEMBI’s approval is particularly noteworthy as it is the first treatment proven to affect the disease’s course.

The development of Alzheimer’s vaccines has been another biotech highlight of 2023. American company Vaxxinity’s UB-311, a notable candidate, targets toxic forms of amyloid beta in the brain. In phase 2 trials, UB-311 demonstrated safety and triggered an immune response, suggesting a new pathway for Alzheimer’s treatment. This synthetic, peptide-based active immunotherapy is part of Vaxxinity’s innovative Vaxxine Platform, which aims to create peptides that induce a target-specific antibody response. The potential of such vaccines is immense, offering a more affordable and longer-lasting alternative to current treatments.

The biotech breakthroughs in 2023 have opened new doors in Alzheimer’s research, providing a foundation for future innovations. The success of LEQEMBI and the progress in vaccine development have reignited interest in Alzheimer’s research, with potential implications for how we understand, treat, and possibly prevent this devastating disease.

As the scientific community continues to unravel the complexities of Alzheimer’s, the future holds the promise of more targeted and effective treatments. The commitment to inclusivity in clinical trials, as seen with AC Immune’s focus on the Down syndrome community, is also a positive step towards comprehensive care for all affected individuals.

Advancements in biotech’s battle against obesity in 2023

2023 has been a pivotal year in the biotechnology industry’s ongoing battle against obesity. Several innovative approaches and potential new treatments have spurred in this area.

The obesity drug market is expanding rapidly, driven by an increased understanding of the disease’s complexity and the demand for more effective treatments. This trend reflects a growing recognition of obesity as a serious medical condition requiring comprehensive biotechnological interventions​​.

Another area of significant biotech breakthrough in 2023 is the development of new weight-loss drugs called GLP-1 analogues – which mimic the GLP-1 hormone that is released in the gut in response to eating. These drugs are moving beyond traditional appetite suppressants to target underlying metabolic pathways and hormonal imbalances associated with obesity. This shift represents a more nuanced understanding of obesity’s biological underpinnings and opens up new possibilities for effective treatment options​​.

Gene therapy has also entered the arena as a potential tool in fighting obesity. By targeting specific genes that contribute to obesity, gene therapy offers a novel approach to treatment that could provide long-term solutions for weight management. This highlights the evolving use of genetic technology in addressing complex health issues​​.

Bioprinted tissues, developed through the collaboration between Aspect Biosystems and Novo Nordisk, offer a more accurate and efficient platform for drug testing and understanding obesity’s impact on human tissues. Bioprinted tissues provide realistic models for developing and testing new treatments, paving the way for more tailored and effective solutions in combating obesity.

The emergence of CRISPR-based therapy: Casgevy’s approval in 2023

2023 marked a historic year in the field of genetic medicine with the UK’s approval of Casgevy, the world’s first CRISPR-based therapy, another biotech breakthrough. Developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, Casgevy (exa-cel) represents a landmark in the application of CRISPR gene-editing technology for treating inherited blood disorders such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. This approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, followed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), signifies a significant breakthrough in curative medicine​​​​​​​​.

Casgevy operates by editing the genes in a patient’s bone marrow stem cells to enable the production of functional hemoglobin. The treatment involves collecting stem cells from the patient’s blood and then using CRISPR gene-editing technology to modify these cells in a lab. The edited cells are reinfused into the patient, allowing the body to produce functioning hemoglobin. This process targets the faulty gene responsible for the disorders and aims to correct it at the source​​​​.

Despite its promise, Casgevy’s high cost, estimated at roughly $2 million per patient, limits its accessibility. This concern is particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries where the necessary technology and healthcare infrastructure may not be readily available. The high price and the requirement for specialized medical procedures make it challenging to scale up this treatment globally​​.

The approval of Casgevy opens the door to new possibilities in treating genetic diseases. The successful application of CRISPR technology in this context underscores the potential for gene editing to revolutionize medicine, offering hope for diseases once considered untreatable. However, the challenges of affordability and accessibility remain significant hurdles that need addressing to fully realize the potential of this groundbreaking treatment​​​​.

Breakthroughs in mRNA technology in 2023

mRNA advancements span across several areas, including vaccine development, rare disease treatment, and optimization for broader medical applications.

Building on the success of COVID-19 vaccines, companies like Moderna have continued to advance mRNA-based vaccines for various diseases, including respiratory illnesses​​. This advancement showcases the potential of mRNA vaccines beyond COVID-19, highlighting their role in combating infectious diseases.

Another interesting development is the use of mRNA technology in treating rare diseases. Companies like Alltrna are exploring the potential of transfer RNAs (tRNA) to treat a wide range of rare diseases. This approach leverages the unique biology of tRNAs and represents a novel direction in the field of mRNA therapeutics​​.

Furthermore, there have been efforts to optimize mRNA for the discovery of transformative medicines. The challenges of using mRNA as a medicine, such as stability, cellular uptake, expression levels, and immunogenicity, are being addressed to enhance the efficacy of mRNA-based treatments​​.

Enhancing protein engineering with AI

2023 has been a pivotal year in biotech, marked by significant breakthroughs in protein engineering, largely driven by the integration of AI.

Adaptyv Bio has emerged as a frontrunner in protein engineering. Their innovative approach involves designing novel proteins with enhanced or specific functions. This is particularly impactful in drug development, offering potential solutions to complex challenges in healthcare. Adaptyv Bio’s methodology represents a significant shift in biotechnology towards precision and customization, manipulating life’s building blocks at a molecular level.

AI’s computational prowess is leveraged to predict protein structures and functions, enabling the design of novel proteins with a level of precision previously unattainable. This fusion of AI with protein engineering is critical for developing new therapeutics, enzymes, and biomaterials, and signifies a major leap towards more efficient and sustainable biotechnological solutions.

The integration of AI into protein engineering opens up new possibilities for solving complex biological problems. It brings a new level of efficiency and sustainability to biotechnological processes, facilitating the development of solutions for some of the most pressing global challenges.

AI-powered drug repurposing

AI has also enabled the discovery of a new application for an existing drug in treating a rare disease, iMCD. This development represents a significant breakthrough, showcasing the power of AI in identifying and repurposing existing drugs for new therapeutic uses.

AI’s ability to analyze vast datasets and identify potential drug-disease relationships has revolutionized the approach toward drug discovery, especially for rare diseases. Traditionally, developing treatments for rare conditions has been challenging due to high costs and limited research. However, AI’s intervention in this process has opened new doors, offering more efficient and cost-effective solutions.

The University of Pennsylvania, Castleman Disease Collaborative Network, Medidata, and Every Cure used AI algorithms to sift through existing medications to find one that could be repurposed for a rare disease. This approach not only speeds up the process of finding treatments but also significantly cuts the costs associated with developing new drugs from scratch.

This success is particularly promising for the future of healthcare, indicating a shift towards more personalized and precision medicine. The ability of AI to repurpose drugs can lead to faster access to effective treatments, especially for patients with rare and previously untreatable conditions.

Biotech and cancer: A year of breakthroughs in 2023

In January 2023 we wrote that this year would see novel approaches to cancer. Where are we today?

2023 marked a year of significant progress in the field of oncology, notably in prostate cancer research. Researchers have made strides in identifying novel biomarkers and developing advanced diagnostic tools. These advancements aid in the early detection of prostate cancer, which is crucial for effective treatment.

The development of targeted therapies that focus on specific aspects of prostate cancer cells has advanced. Indeed, These therapies promise to be more effective and have fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments.

2023 has also seen notable advancements in ovarian cancer research. Progress has been made in the early detection of ovarian cancer, a critical factor in improving patient outcomes. New diagnostic methods offer the potential for earlier and more accurate diagnoses. Research has led to the development of targeted therapies that focus on specific characteristics of ovarian cancer cells. These therapies aim to be more effective and reduce side effects compared to traditional treatments.

Immunotherapy, which leverages the body’s immune system to fight cancer, had a few ups and downs in 2023. This approach offers a promising alternative for patients who may not respond to conventional treatments. As current approaches struggle with solid tumors, CAR Macrophage therapy could embody new hopes for oncology.

The 2023 biotech breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s treatments, oncology, and obesity as well as other areas demonstrates the industry’s commitment to tackling some of the most challenging health issues. As we move into a new year, the biotech sector continues to stand at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs, poised to deliver solutions that could transform lives and shape the future of healthcare.