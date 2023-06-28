Four biotech events to attend in South East Asia this year

The South East Asian biotech industry is one to reckon with. The growing biotech industry in the region has seen countries like Singapore and Thailand become prominent players in the commercialization of drugs, thanks to a rising emphasis on research and development.

As governments in the eleven countries introduce policies that encourage biopharmaceutical research, with the Singaporean government investing billions of dollars into the country’s biomedical cluster, South East Asia seems to be gaining ground on a global scale. Nations like Vietnam, which has an emerging vaccine development sector, is making progress in other fields of biopharma as well.

The recent conference Analytica Vietnam 2023 which was held in April, was deemed a success as it drew crowds of participants who took part in workshops and discussions ranging from biopharma, clean energy and food safety. In this article, let us take a look at what else is in store; four biotech events in South East Asia that you need to watch out for this year.

Table of contents

Bio Asia Pacific

Set to take place from September 6 until September 8, this year, Bio Asia Pacific is an annual exhibition event platform for the biotech and life science industries. This year, the event is being held at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in the capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, a major destination for medical tourism.

Having been a key player in the growth of the analytical laboratory instruments market in the Asia Pacific region for 11 years now, this year, there will be a showcase of a wide range of fields like biotech, medtech, precision medicine and even digital health.

Hosting over 8000 trade visitors, the platform saw spirited participation from the food and beverage industry last year, where China had topped the international contributors list, followed by Malaysia and Singapore. In 2023, more than 2500 delegates will be attending the conference and over a hundred speakers will be present.

Like last year, Bio Asia Pacific is collaborating with Thailand Lab International, which specializes in laboratory equipment technology. Various budding entrepreneurs will be able to leverage this opportunity to display their projects, with 60% of them booked to exhibit scientific laboratory equipment.

Moreover, Bio Asia Pacific has joined forces with FutureChem International and Science and Technology Trade Association (STTA) to further expand on the VNU Carbon Neutrality 2040 project, which as the name suggests, is an initiative to tackle the climate crisis and aim to become carbon neutral by 2040. As part of this, over 10,000 trees were planted by the organization with the hope of continuing to contribute towards a sustainable future.

International Conference on Science, Technology, Engineering & Management

Hosted in the city of Ipoh, in Malaysia, the International Conference on Science, Technology, Engineering & Management (ICSTEM) will be held on July 3 and 4, this year. It is a networking forum for budding researchers and students looking to get their foot in the science and technology industry.

Attended by scientists, industrialists, meteorologists, students, environmental engineering consultants and NGOs part of the scientific community, ICSTEM organizes an award ceremony that involves prizes for the best presentation and exhibition at the program. The 9 to 5 event will have keynote speakers from various fields sharing their research as well as poster presentations illustrating their projects, with an interactive Q&A session at the end of each demonstration.

The event will not only be an opportunity to connect with experts in the industry but also to exchange ideas with like-minded individuals and participate in discussions that could open up new career paths, particularly when setting out in the industry.

Making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe, the conference can also be streamed online.

ICSTEM, which is part of the Yanjiu Conference, is in collaboration with various organizations that include International Scientific Indexing, Springer and Orcid among others.

World Conference on Bioscience and Biotechnology

Eurasia Conferences is back for a fourth time to host the World Conference on Bioscience and Biotechnology in Bangkok. Set to take place on November 16 and 17, the event will have scholars from across the world presenting their latest research, in an attempt to promote collaboration.

With a mission to engage in climate action and fuel research into sustainable development, the conference’s theme for the year is “Exploring the Frontiers of Bioscience and Biotechnology: Innovations and Applications for a Sustainable Future”. The theme reflects on current measures in the area of bioscience and biotechnology in addressing global challenges like climate change, food security, and healthcare.

With panel discussions and presentations in the mix, the convention has previously been attended by microbiologists, geneticists, biologists, agricultural scientists, environmental scientists, virologists, academicians, biotechnology associations, as well as regulators and policymakers. As it is a hybrid event, it will have attendees from across the globe.

Topics range from animal biotech, biochemistry, bioinformatics, bioenergy to cancer therapy, genomics, synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, translational medicine, stem cell-based drug discovery and even molecular diagnostics, so there is something for everyone engaged in the field of biotech and life sciences.

International Conference on Livestock Biotechnology and Reproduction

Animal biotechnology is a branch that involves the use of molecular biology techniques to genetically engineer animals for agricultural, pharmaceutical and industrial purposes. With a global market valued at $22.66 billion in 2021, the sizable animal biotechnology industry is set to grow by 9.2% annually. The International Conference on Livestock Biotechnology and Reproduction at Phnom Penh in Cambodia will review the significance of this industry on a global scale.

Organized by the World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology, the convention will host discussions on stem cell and microbial products, recombinant pharmaceuticals, gene editing, animal cloning transgenesis and gene therapy.

It will also look into strategies to improve disease resistance, discuss the ethical implications of genetic engineering as well as solutions to tackle these concerns.

The biotech event, which will take place on November 11 and 12 in Southeast Asia, will connect businesses in the field to form ties and will provide an opportunity for people to exhibit and sell their products.