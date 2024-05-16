Five orthobiologics companies leading the way in the field

Coming under the area of regenerative medicine, orthobiologics is a rapidly advancing field that offers new options to treat acute orthopedic injuries and chronic or degenerative conditions without surgery. These products contain growth factors to relieve pain, stimulate tissue healing, and reinstate normal function. There are many types of orthobiologic, and each one has a unique mode of action. As they are one of multiple promising treatments for muscle, joint, and soft tissue injuries, there are now many companies operating within this field.

In this article, we take a look at five orthobiologics companies leading the way in this area.

Table of contents

Bioventus

Bioventus works to deliver cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. The innovations for active healing from the company include offerings for pain treatments, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. In fact, the company’s surgical unit says it is specifically driven to advance the science and surgical performance of orthobiologics with a comprehensive portfolio of clinically efficacious and cost-effective solutions.

Bioventus’ portfolio of surgical biologics offers a wide variety of bone graft solutions to meet the needs of surgeons and their patients, across a broad range of patient needs, procedures, and costs. The products include different types of allografts, an autologous cell and bone marrow extractor (to add needed cells and signals to aid in bone healing), and a suite of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic technologies based on its neXus Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator System, which is optimized for hard and soft tissue removal.

Isto Biologics

Isto Biologics is a biologics and cellular therapy company in the orthopedic space. Its focus is on finding ways to help heal patients faster through innovative solutions for bone regeneration and cell-based therapies. The company’s flagship product offerings include the Magellan autologous concentration system, which delivers concentrated platelets and cells at the point of care, and bone-growth products, including InQu Bone Graft Extender & Substitute and the Influx product family.

In October 2023, Isto merged with Advanced Biologics, a California-based company known for its biologic solutions. The merger was intended to integrate Advanced Biologics’ proprietary products into Isto’s portfolio of allografts found within its Influx line. Prior to the merger, the two companies had maintained a commercial partnership since 2020, catalyzed by the development of Isto’s Integrative Bone Matrix, SPARC, which is a novel inductive bone matrix that stemmed from Advanced Biologics’ proprietary tissue processing method used in its allograft, OsseoGen.

Locate Bio

Locate Bio, a company committed to developing next-generation orthobiologics, has LDGraft as its main product in development. It is intended for anterior lumbar interbody spinal fusion (ALIF) procedures for patients with degenerative disc disease, an irreversible and debilitating disease that has a significant impact on day-to-day functioning. LDGraft has been designed to provide both an osteoconductive scaffold and a controlled and extended release of osteoinductive recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein 2 (rhBMP-2).

In May last year, Locate Bio’s LDGraft was granted breakthrough device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is intended to accelerate patient access to promising technologies that have the potential to provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. Furthermore, just last month, the orthobiologics company also managed to raise £9.2 million ($11.6 million) in a funding round from new and existing investors. The proceeds from this will be used to fund a clinical study of LDGraft.

Kuros Biosciences

A spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Kuros Biosciences is viewed as a leader in next-generation bone graft technologies, and it has locations in the U.S., Switzerland, and the Netherlands. The company’s first commercial product is called MagnetOs, which is an advanced bone graft that, according to the company, has already been used across three continents in 25,000 fusion surgeries. MagnetOs’ NeedleGrip surface technology means that it grows bone even in soft tissues. This surface technology provides traction for the body’s vitally important ‘pro-healing’ immune cells (M2 macrophages). This, in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells and form new bone throughout the graft.

In January 2024, Kuros received an FDA 510K clearance for MagnetOs Granules for interbody use, as well as regulatory clearance for MagnetOs Granules and MagnetOs Putty in New Zealand. Earlier in January, Kuros also announced the FDA clearance of MagnetOs Easypack Putty for interbody use and MagnetOs Putty for standalone use in the posterolateral spine, meaning it can now be used without the need for autograft.

OssDsign

Orthobiologics company OssDsign is focused on developing and marketing products that support the body’s own healing capabilities. The company’s primary product is the OssDsign Catalyst, which is a nanosynthetic bone graft putty designed to engage dual bone formation pathways resulting in rapid and reliable bone formation at early time points throughout the entire fusion mass. It has recently been indicated for use in interbody cages in spinal surgery and is the first synthetic bone graft to be cleared to market for interbody use based on bone graft data alone.

At the beginning of last month, OssDsign announced that it has been awarded a new group purchasing agreement for Bone and Bone Substitute Implantable Products with Premier, a leading U.S. healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 300,000 other providers and organizations. Effective in July, this agreement allows Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the OssDsign Catalyst.

Orthobiologics market set to grow

Ongoing advancements in biotechnology and regenerative medicine have contributed to the development of innovative orthobiologics products, with novel biomaterials, growth factors, stem cell therapies, and tissue engineering techniques expanding treatment options and driving market growth. According to a recent report by Market.us, the global orthobiologics market size is expected to be worth around $14.2 billion by 2033 from $7.9 billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.