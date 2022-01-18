Labiotech.eu Is Being Acquired by Inova

We’ve got some amazing news we’re dying to tell you about, and now we can finally let the cat out of the bag:

Inova, the leading biopharma partnering platform has acquired Labiotech!

Ever heard of Inova? Inova is a cloud-based solution helping life science companies locate and manage their partnering opportunities more efficiently. The company already supports more than 150 global clients, including many of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and is at the forefront of digital transformation in biopharma collaborations.

Inova’s flagship product, ‘Inova Enterprise’, is a collaborative tool used to manage all partnerships related to outsourced innovation to laboratories and biotechs, enabling customers to manage their biopharma alliances in one tool. Inova is also the company behind the One-on-One Partnering system used by the BIO International Convention, the largest biotech gathering in the world!

So why would a software company buy a media company?

Through this merger, Inova and Labiotech will be working together to offer the industry a unique space to connect with key players from both sides, stay informed on relevant updates, and manage all their partnering processes in one place.

But let’s get to the important stuff: what does this mean for you, our dear readers?

Simply that: more of the stuff you love!

Labiotech.eu will stay editorially independent and focused on high-quality journalism. Inova’s support will also bring us new resources to create even more content that you love! As always, we’ll keep most of it free to access and offer additional content to our members.

We’ll have more news on our future plans in the coming months. In the meantime, you can read the official press release here.

I also wish to thank our team, investors, partners, clients, and of course, our readers, for their support during the last 7 years. We would not be here today without all of you! It’s been an amazing journey and I’m thrilled to write the next chapter of Labiotech with our great team and our new partner Inova.

Learn more about Inova here.