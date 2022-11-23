Novo Nordisk announces $750M facility expansion

Novo Nordisk headquarters, Bagsværd Denmark. Photo/Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk has announced plans to invest DKK 5.4 bn ($750m) in the expansion of existing facilities in Bagsværd, Denmark.

The plans also include the construction of a new plant located in extension of the existing facilities.

The investment will establish additional capacity in R&D for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to supply global clinical trials. The expansion will boost capacity for developing Novo Nordisk’s future oral and injectable product portfolio.

“This investment in expanding our clinical API capacity in Bagsværd is an important step to ensure the continuous progress of our development pipeline. Increasing our API capacity in R&D will be a key enabler in bringing new innovations to the market, and meet the future demand of our patients,” said Jesper Bøving, senior vice president, CMC Development, Novo Nordisk.

The investment project is expected to be completed in 2024 and will create around 160 new jobs.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark.

Content continues below Related Content

Its purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders.

Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.