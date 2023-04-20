8 life science innovators you must meet at BioTrinity 2023

Here are the 8 life science innovators to watch at BioTrinity 2023 from 25th to 26th April!

More than 800 biotechs operate in France today, with 60 new ones created each year. Life sciences play a key role in this continuous development, thanks in part to significant government investment, with €7.5 billion ($8.3 billion) dedicated to new technologies under its ‘2030 Health Innovation Plan.’

Business France, in association with French Healthcare, the innovative public-private initiative, is proud to present eight companies on the frontier of life sciences at this year’s BioTrinity in London.

Each of the 8 companies possesses break-through technologies across a range of fields. Their research spans neurological diseases, oncology, obesity, metabolic diseases, cell therapy, cancer biomarkers, diagnostics for women’s health and the microbiome as well as life science data.

Karla Therapeutics

Karla Therapeutics is a ‘T-cell company’ focusing on mental health. It has discovered a novel protein secreted by T cells, driving behavioural impairment in mice and increased in the blood of psychiatric patients. It is developing monoclonal antibodies to protect against this protein and improve mental health in the process.

As the first targeted therapy in psychiatry, its immuno-centric approach opens a door to potential applications across multiple central nervous system indications.

Luxia Scientific

A start-up specialising in the development of innovative diagnostics, Luxia Scientific places a particular focus on women’s health. The company has built a state-of-the-art metagenomics platform, based on Oxford Nanopore Technologies, to mine human microbiomes.

Luxia Scientific is the only French company to be ISO13485:2016 certified for the creation and production of microbiome diagnostic technologies and analytical tools (kits, software). Through partnerships with leading European medical laboratories, it has brought its In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests to market.

Real Consulting Data

Over the last 7 years, Real Consulting Data has assisted major stakeholders in life sciences, accelerating their decision-making through a structured open data ecosystem.

Thanks to its developers, data scientists, engineers and partners, Real Consulting Data has developed one of the world’s largest healthcare analytics platforms and data warehouses, OIP Healthcare™.

RD-Biotech

RD-Biotech offers tailor-made solutions in molecular biology, immunology, and cellular engineering, as part of R&D, pre-clinical or clinical studies. For more than 20 years, RD-Biotech has provided technical skills and scientific know-how for a personalised, responsive, and quality service with complete confidentiality.

Based on a high level of expertise and skills, RD-Biotech is a trusted partner for industrial laboratories in pharmaceuticals, in vitro diagnosis and biotech, in compliance with ISO 9001:2015 quality standards.

Scarcell Therapeutics

Scarcell Therapeutics is developing an innovative, highly differentiated allogeneic cell therapy platform to address important unmet clinical needs in a variety of indications.

This cell therapy platform is based on the discovery that human gingival fibroblasts (hGF) harvested from gum tissue have unique properties that have a regenerative effect on other tissues, making them particularly safe and effective for therapeutic use in a wide range of clinical conditions.

Skymab Biotherapeutics

Skymab Biotherapeutics is a preclinical biotech company committed to designing, engineering and developing antibodies targeting G Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCR) with a focus on oncology.

A spinoff of the large public research institute, the CEA (The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Skymab develops monoclonal antibodies directed against GPCRs for therapeutic applications in oncology. Its most advanced candidate is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) intended to treat solid tumours.

SmartCatch

Founded in September 2016, SmartCatch is a medical device company for cancer biomarker isolation from biological fluids. It develops disruptive technologies aimed at isolating cancer cells from high volumes of blood to characterise and monitor cancerous pathology continuously and more closely across all stages of care.

Its core innovation uses innovative and patented microtechnology-based devices integrated into benchtop or portable systems for the selective capture of cancer cells in laboratory and clinical settings.

Theranovir

This startup is an R&D specialist in breakthrough therapies in 3 fields of closely related pathologies: cancer, obesity and associated metabolic diseases as well as infectious diseases. It targets a platform of signalling pathways regulated by the protein complex NRP-1/OBR, recently discovered by the CEO/CSO Dr. Zakia Belaid-Sandal (PhD).

Theranovir is developing an immunotherapeutic antibody NOV2 with a unique mode of action through its ability to enter the nucleus of cancer cells and degrade their DNA in a target dependent manner. This mode of action is based on the NRP-1/OBR complex induced by leptin, without genotoxic effect on peripheral blood mononuclear cells from healthy donors and with a very high probability of reactivation of the anti-tumour immune response.

