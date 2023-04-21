Beyond Biotech podcast 42

This week, we’re talking about the upcoming Lund Spring Symposium with Claes Wahlestedt, Leonard M. Miller professor and director of the Center for Therapeutic Innovation (CTI) and associate dean for therapeutic innovation at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine; about Meet2Win with Lucia Robert, CEO of MATWIN which stages the event; and then an interview with two people, Andrew Clutterbuck, associate director MSAT EMEA and Mark Peacock, associate director, technical applications, from Merck.

Lund Spring Symposium

A new event, which will include presentations by Nobel laureates, is set to showcase the best of pharmacology.

The Lund Spring Symposium, which takes place from May 24 to 26 at the Palaestra et Odeum in Lund, Sweden, aims to raise the profile of pharmacology as a cross-functional discipline in the 21st Century and to provide a forum to facilitate collaborations across academia and industry.

MEET2WIN

The 8th annual MEET2WIN event takes place in Bordeaux, France, from May 11 to 12.

The MEET2WIN convention, staged by MATWIN (Maturation & Accelerating Translation With Industry) brings together nearly 300 European players specifically involved in translational research and innovation in oncology (researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, biotechs, pharmaceutical groups, investors, support structures, etc.) looking to expand their network of contacts and optimize their collaboration around the fight against cancer.

More than 1,000 companies and organizations attend the event, with more than 5,000 meetings scheduled.