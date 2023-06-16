Beyond Biotech podcast 50

The International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT), the global society of more than 3,000 members dedicated to the translation of cell and gene therapies (CGT) into safe and effective treatments to improve patient lives, recently hosted the largest translation-focused event connecting academic, regulatory and industry experts from around the world to collaborate and find tangible solutions to the most critical issues affecting the development of advanced therapies.

The event took place in Paris, France.

The ISCT 2023 Translational Pathway Program featured plenary and concurrent sessions designed to address and overcome barriers at each stage of development across a full range of modalities such as CAR T, iPSC, and a dedicated half-day program on unlocking the potential of exosomes (EVs).

In this week’s podcast, we look into two of the sessions: ‘Will allogeneic cell therapy replace autologous when it comes down to patient access?’ and ‘Have exosomes replaced MSCs?’

Our guests to talk about these subjects are Carole Nicco, CSO at BioSenic; Dalip Sethi, director of scientific affairs, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies; Matthieu de Kalbermatten, CEO of CellProthera; and Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis.