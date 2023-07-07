Beyond Biotech podcast 53: Antibody-drug conjugates

On the podcast this week, we have a conversation about antibody-drug conjugates with Pejvack Motlagh, who was recently announced as the chief medical officer at Mablink Bioscience.

Mablink Bioscience is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of an emerging class of cancer drugs, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Mablink’s patented hydrophilic drug-linker technology, PSARLink, enables the design of homogeneous, plasma-stable, next generation ADCs with high DAR (drug-to-antibody ratio) while maintaining pharmacological properties and tolerability.

The company recently announced the appointment of Dr. Pejvack Motlagh as chief medical officer.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Pejvack Motlagh as our chief medical officer. His experience in managing oncology portfolios, especially in the immuno-oncology and large molecules’ space, will be a great asset to take Mablink’s pipeline of innovative therapies to the next level,” said Jean-Guillaume Lafay, CEO of Mablink.

“As MBK-103 enters the last preclinical phases, Pejvack’s appointment is a very important step in making Mablink’s clinical ambitions a reality.”

We spoke with Motlagh about his work, Mablink, and antibody-drug conjugates.