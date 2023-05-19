Beyond Biotech podcast 46: International Clinical Trials Day

This week’s podcast is sponsored by Jubilant Biosys.

May 20 is International Clinical Trials Day.

ECRIN, the European Clinical Research Infrastructure Network, is a not-for-profit organization that supports the conduct of multinational clinical trials in Europe. Based in Paris, France, the organization launched International Clinical Trials Day (ICTD) in 2005 to commemorate the day when James Lind started his clinical trial on scurvy in 1747, on May 20.

ECRIN is hosting an event, both in-person and online, on Monday, May 23, called Decentralised Clinical Trials: challenges and opportunities. While the physical event in Warsaw, Poland, is full, online registration can be found here.

International Clinical Trials Day is also supported and promoted by a range of charities, companies and organizations, such as the 13,000-member Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), which is the only non-profit organization solely dedicated to representing, supporting, and advocating for clinical research professionals.

Podcast Special: insights and conversations on International Clinical Trials Day

To celebrate the day, we have two interviews in this podcast about the importance of the event and clinical trials in general. We have conversations with Dr. Michael Dunne, head of development and chief medical officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, and Kelly McKee, vice president, decentralized clinical trials (DCT) and patient registries at Medidata.