Beyond Biotech podcast 56: BaseLaunch

In today’s episode, we have a conversation with Stephan Emmerth, director business development and operations at biotech startup incubator BaseLaunch, and Sai Reddy, an entrepreneur well versed in the highs and lows of the biotech startup journey.

The discussion includes BaseLaunch’s approach to empowering early-stage biotech entrepreneurs with not just financing, but also the necessary tools for success, from team-building to IP licensing.

Emmerth and Reddy offer their perspectives on the realities of building a biotech startup, the perfect time to transition from a lab to a new venture uncover the significance of choosing the right team making this episode a must-listen for anyone looking to navigate the biotech landscape successfully.