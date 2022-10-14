Beyond Biotech podcast 18: BiotechX, Cultivated Biosciences, EPFL, Faron Pharmaceuticals

This week, we have four interviews. Our guests are: Juho Jalkanen, COO of Faron Pharmaceuticals; Ardemis Boghossian and Melania Reggente from the EPFL School of Basic Sciences in Switzerland; Tomas Turner, CEO and co-founder of Cultivated Biosciences; and Joanna Magaji, conference manager for the BiotechX event.

BiotechX event taking place in Basel in November

BiotechX, an event staged by Terrapinn, is set to open its doors next month.

From November 8 to 10, more than 2,000 attendees will head to the Basel Congress Center in Basel, Switzerland, to network, see more than 150 exhibitors, and have a choice of presentations from upwards of 400 speakers.

BioTechX is Europe’s largest event covering diagnostics, precision medicine and digital transformation in pharmaceutical development and healthcare.

Could combining biotech and photosynthetic cyanobacteria help the energy crisis?

A group of researchers in Switzerland is using photosynthetic bacteria to generate energy.

After implanting nanotubes into them, the bacteria can create energy. And when the cells divide, those nanotubes stay with subsequent generations. While there’s a long way to go, and many questions to be answered, Ardemis Boghossian at EPFL’s School of Basic Sciences in Switzerland is looking to a potential future where bacteria generate electricity.

Faron Pharmaceuticals’ Traumakine data shows promise for military

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd says data from its preclinical salvage, preservation, and advanced resuscitation through endothelial stabilization (SPARES) study was presented at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) in Orlando, Florida.

The SPARES study was a preclinical study, conducted on non-human primates (a representative model for humans), to understand the potential effects of Traumakine, Faron’s investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy, on limb salvage and preventing multiple organ dysfunction in prolonged field care scenarios where blood flow to a significantly wounded limb is closed for rescue and transportation.

Cultivated Biosciences raises $1.5M to take fats to the next frontier

Cultivated Biosciences, an ingredient startup biotech company founded by Swiss entrepreneurs Tomas Turner and Dimitri Zogg, has just raised a $1.5M pre-seed round.

The funding will enable the growing team to further optimize its production processes, research food applications and start product development of its creamy ingredient for dairy alternatives from non-GMO yeast with their first clients.