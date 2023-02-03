Beyond Biotech podcast 32: Cancer Research Horizons, Enterome, OncoHost, TrakCel, Turbine

Our guests are Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost; Matthew Lakelin, co-founder, TrakCel; Pierre Belichard, CEO of Enterome; and Tony Hickson, chief business officer for Cancer Research UK and Cancer Research Horizons and Daniel Veres, chief science officer and co-founder, Turbine.

World Cancer Day

February 4 is World Cancer Day. This year, the theme is Close the Gap. For the podcast this week, we feature four interviews related to cancer.

TrakCel

TrakCel is a developer of integrated technologies to manage the international autologous and allogeneic cell, gene and immunotherapy supply chain.

TrakCel’s software platform has been developed in collaboration with, and increasingly adopted by leading companies in the cell, gene and immunotherapy industries. Its solutions deliver real-time control over the entire therapeutic supply chain, from sample collection through manufacturing to treatment delivery.

Cancer Research Horizons and Turbine partnering

Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation engine at the core of the world’s largest private funder of cancer research, Cancer Research UK, is partnering with Turbine AI, a tech-enabled biotech leveraging its proprietary Simulated Cell platform to solve complex diseases.

The partnership will utilize Turbine AI’s platform to identify target patient populations who could benefit from CDC7 inhibitor therapy with Cancer Research Horizons’ lead compound CRT’2199.

CRT’2199 originates from Cancer Research Horizons’ Therapeutic Innovation. CDC7 is a protein that plays a vital role in the regulation of cell division in normal cells. However, dysregulation of CDC7 can lead to the formation of cancer cells, and overexpression of this protein is correlated with poor clinical prognosis in diverse cancers of significant unmet patient need.

Enterome

Enterome is a French clinical stage company developing off-the-shelf, transformational cancer treatments targeting all tumor types. Phase 2 trials for its most advanced program EO2401 have shown promising efficacy in recurrent glioblastoma and adrenal malignancies and good safety in more than 130 patients.

Enterome’s OncoMimics approach generates a long-lasting immune response from the patient’s own effector memory T-cells, overcoming the immune tolerance to self-antigens.

OncoMimics is a pipeline of immunotherapies made of a specific combination of bacterial peptides, derived from bacteria present in the gut microbiome, that closely mimic either overexpressed tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) or lineage-specific markers in solid and liquid tumors, respectively.

These provide faster, stronger and durable immune responses, have excellent immunogenicity and can counteract tumor heterogeneity.

In addition to OncoMimics programs, Enterome has also established partnerships with Takeda and Nestlé Health Science in inflammatory diseases and food allergies.

OncoHost launches PROphet NSCLC test in the US

OncoHost, a precision diagnostics company centered on predictive biomarker development for improved patient care, has launched its PROphet non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) test in the U.S.

PROphet NSCLC, guides first line treatment decisions for advanced unresectable non-small lung cancer patients. It provides clinicians with actionable clinical insights into optimal first line therapeutic choices, and a better understanding of their patients’ personalized cancer dynamics. Requiring just one pre-treatment blood test, PROphet scans approximately 7,000 proteins in a patient’s blood plasma and delivers a report that predicts their clinical benefit from anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy-based treatment plans.

“After years of research, development and determination, we are proud to be launching our PROphet NSCLC test in the United States,” said Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost.

“While driver mutation detection is an essential factor in determining effective treatment, approximately 85% of all patients diagnosed with NSCLC do not have any detectable driver mutations. In these cases, the PROphet NSCLC Test, when combined with PD-L1 results, will serve an invaluable purpose in predicting the best treatment plan for each individual patient. We hope to create a shift in the industry and improve the lives of those fighting this disease.”

The PROphet algorithm is trained on OncoHost’s large-scale clinical trial, PROPHETIC. To date, the trial has over 1,500 patients recruited across 40 sites worldwide, making it one of the largest prospective cohorts in the precision oncology field. The PROphet NSCLC test is supported by a blinded validation demonstrating that it accurately predicts a patient’s clinical benefit and associated overall survival differences with single agent versus combination treatment plans.