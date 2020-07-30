Current and Emerging Therapeutic Approaches for Autoimmune Diseases

Over 4% of the world’s population suffers from one or more of over 80 autoimmune diseases identified to date. A large variety of treatment approaches has already been developed to curb the detrimental effects of autoimmune diseases, and the market continues to flourish. In fact, it is estimated to reach a staggering value of €7.06B by 2025.

By the early 20th century, researchers were sure that the human immune system was capable of attacking itself and the cells around it. But they lacked the evidence to prove it. Then, in the 1950s, a series of clinical laboratory experiments started revealing the true nature of autoimmune diseases, when researchers discovered that the immune system can self-harm and be incapable of differentiating between pathogens and its own cells.

For example, in 1957, E.C. Franklin and colleagues discovered a specific protein in the serum of patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Based on this discovery, the researchers hypothesized that the blood of rheumatoid arthritis patients contained antibodies that reacted with other antibodies as though they were antigens, resulting in the formation of complexes that caused joint inflammation.

Another example is the discovery of insulitis – lymphocyte infiltration resulting in disease – in the pancreas of patients who had died from type 1 diabetes. This discovery came in the 1960s, decades after type 1 diabetes was first reported and even after insulin became available in 1920. Today, it is understood that type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, in which the body’s own immune cells start attacking and destroying insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.