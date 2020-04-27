Member Exclusive

5 Ways to Become a Successful Biotech Entrepreneur

External Contributor - 27/04/2020 1 min - Member exclusive

Having a good enough idea to found a biotech is one thing, but being able to make a success of a company in the long run is something else entirely. Here are five tips to help you on your way to becoming a successful biotech entrepreneur. 

Are you working in a biotech but considering becoming an entrepreneur? Do you have an idea, but lack the skills to turn it into a business?

The common factor among entrepreneurs is creative initiative, meaning they go after opportunities that are not obvious to others. But what makes a biotech entrepreneur different from other entrepreneurs? 

In a biotechnology company, the decision-maker not only manages the business risks but also the scientific risks. In this case, the ideal biotech founder should have a solid knowledge of both areas – business and science.  In his book Biotechnology Entrepreneurship, Craig Shimasaki writes “decisions made in one field immediately impact the other, meaning successful biotech businesses require an effective integration between business and scientific issues.”  

Biotech entrepreneurs face unique challenges other entrepreneurs do not experience, including initial high cash burn with no financial returns, long development timelines, strict regulatory requirements, and often the need to manage clinical trials. 

Navigating regulatory requirements can be tricky.

Member Exclusive

This content is available exclusively to Labiotech Insider Members.

Labiotech Insider Members receive the following:

  • 1. Exclusive interviews with top CEOs
  • 2. Premium research and reports
  • 3. Attend exclusive events
  • 4. Support independent journalism
JOIN NOW
Already a member? Sign in

Topic

Section

Subscribe

We use cookies to give you the best experience. If you click on accept, we also use tracking cookies for analytics and advertising purposes. Check our privacy policy for more details. By accepting, you support our independent media and its’ freely accessible content. You may withdraw your consent at any time.