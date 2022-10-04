Absolute Biotech launches as unified antibody company

Photo/Shutterstock

Absolute Biotech has launched as a unified company to join antibody-centric brands from around the world.

Absolute Biotech specializes in antibody reagents and services, adding value to existing antibodies, reagents and kits through annotation, validation, sequencing, engineering and recombinant manufacturing. The combined company will leverage each brand’s antibody expertise to advance the creation and availability of life science reagents.

Absolute Biotech said it offers customers globally antibody-related products, services and expertise for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The company brings together a recombinant antibody portfolio with expertise in antibody engineering and application-specific validation to make sequence-defined, reproducible reagents more widely available for immunohistochemistry and other applications.

Together, the different brands offer more than one million off-the-shelf life science reagents, as well as custom antibody sequencing, antibody engineering and recombinant antibody expression services.

Brands within the Absolute Biotech family are: Absolute Antibody, LSBio, Kerafast, Nordic-MUbio, Everest Biotech, and Exalpha.

‘Antibody curators’

“We are very excited to launch Absolute Biotech and unite multiple life science brands into one integrated company that offers more to its customers,” said CEO Heather Holemon.

“Our combined company mission is to serve as antibody curators for customers worldwide, treating each antibody like a work of art to deliver unique and absolutely defined reagents that empower scientists. We are eager for what the future holds, as we continue to merge unique product portfolios and wide-ranging antibody expertise to provide better access to the reproducible reagents researchers need.”

Current customers will still use the same contacts and processes for order placement and fulfillment. As integration continues, products and services from the full family of brands will become available to order via the Absolute Biotech website, providing customers with one centralized place to compare and purchase reagents for the entire antibody workflow.

Customers will also have access to a larger and more international customer service team, enabling faster turnaround times and reduced shipping costs.