Spider silk to be produced for Kraig Biocroft Laboratories after agreement signed

Picture/Shutterstock

Hundreds of kilograms of spider silk will be produced per month after Kraig Biocraft Laboratories joined forces with a contractor.

Kraig Labs is a biotechnology company and wants to focus on the development and commercialization of spider silk and expects to achieve its target production levels as early as the first quarter of next year (2023).

The contractor has the company’s specialized eggs and is anticipating a 90-day ramp up for the first deliveries under the contract.

Pilot testing with the contractor during the first quarter of this year (2022) showed the capacity and expertise of the manufacturer to operate at large scale with high quality.

Spider silk technology

Under the contract terms, Kraig Labs will become a minority owner of the silk producer. It will have complete access to the manufacturer’s financial records and an onsite presence to ensure the proper handling and security of the company’s propriety spider silk technology.

Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs said: “Our business model was designed to leverage the existing silk production infrastructure. The signing of this agreement rapidly expands our access into that production network and brings us to the next critical stage in our business plan.

Content continues below Related Content

“Working with this contract manufacturer, we will soon be ready to deliver metric tons of eco-responsible and cost-effective spider silk to the consumer markets.”

In the coming days, the company plans to release the first in a series of behind-the-scenes videos looking into its operations in Vietnam and the commercialization of its spider silk materials.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Resilience and flexibility

Protein based fibers, exemplified by spider silk, have been the subject of much interest because it is incredibly tough and due to its strength, resilience and flexibility, spider silk holds great promise for commercial and consumer applications.

The company said there was no known way to produce spider silk in commercial quantities as spiders cannot be raised in concentrated colonies to produce silk.

The company said production of spider silk in commercial quantities holds the potential of ballistic resistant material, which is lighter, thinner, more flexible, and tougher than steel. Other applications of spider silk include use as structural material and for any application in which light weight and high strength are required.

Content continues below Related Content

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ believes that in the near future, genetically engineered spider silk will make significant inroads into the market for high-strength fibers.