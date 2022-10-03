Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease to acquire genomic medicine company LogicBio Therapeutics 

Photo/Shutterstock

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement under which Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease (Alexion) will acquire LogicBio.

The proposed acquisition brings LogicBio’s technology, experienced rare disease R&D team, and expertise in pre-clinical development to support Alexion’s growth in genomic medicines.

Fred Chereau, president and chief executive officer at LogicBio, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to bring our science and expertise in genetic medicine to Alexion, which shares our commitment to discovering treatments for rare conditions and improving the lives of patients. Through this acquisition, we strive to accelerate our research in gene editing and AAV capsid development and together move the field of genomic medicine forward.”

LogicBio has developed technology platforms for the delivery and insertion of genes to address genetic diseases, as well as a platform designed to improve viral vector manufacturing processes. These platforms, coupled with LogicBio’s highly experienced team and Alexion’s advancements with AstraZeneca, will drive future scientific possibilities and next generation medicines to treat rare genetic diseases.

Growing research

“The proposed acquisition of LogicBio is a significant development for our growing research in genomic medicine,” said Marc Dunoyer, chief executive officer, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease.

“LogicBio’s people, experience and platforms provide new scientific capabilities by adding best-in-class technology and expertise to our genomic medicine strategy. The scientific collaboration between Alexion and AstraZeneca has been a substantial area of focus since last year’s acquisition and the addition of LogicBio will expand this foundational work.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Alexion, through a subsidiary, will initiate a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of LogicBio for $2.07 per share. Both boards have unanimously approved the transaction. Alexion plans to close the deal in four to six weeks, subject to the tender of at least a majority of the outstanding shares of LogicBio common stock and satisfaction of other closing conditions, and plans to retain LogicBio employees at their current location.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. LogicBio’s genome editing platform, GeneRide, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell’s natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels.

LogicBio’sgene delivery platform, sAAVy, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. LogicBio’s proprietary manufacturing process, mAAVRx, aims to overcome one of the current limitations of AAV manufacturing by improving yields and product quality. LogicBio is based in Lexington, MA.

About Alexion

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, is the group within AstraZeneca focused on rare diseases, created following the 2021 acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alexion is focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions through the discovery, development and commercialisation of life-changing medicines. Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade and its development efforts on hematology, nephrology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiology and ophthalmology. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Alexion has offices around the globe and serves patients in more than 50 countries.