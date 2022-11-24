BC Platforms partners on AI-driven EU cancer data project

Photo/Shutterstock

BC Platforms (BCP), a provider of healthcare data management and analytics, has been chosen as a key partner in a European Commission (EC) project.

Under the EC’s Horizon Europe program, Helsinki University Hospital (HUS), has been awarded a contract to lead a €7 million ($7.2 million) consortium project termed ONCOVALUE. BCP will work with HUS as a key delivery partner in the EC project.

ONCOVALUE is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based framework that assesses, in real-time, real-life effectiveness of novel cancer therapies. It does this by standardizing data processing in hospitals, enabling them to efficiently measure the cost effectiveness of new cancer therapies for health technology assessment (HTA) and regulatory purposes. BCP will aid in core aspects of the project, including creating the technical architecture and providing the data analysis, to ensure this technology can transform unstructured patient data from medical notes and images into structured data and real-world evidence (RWE) that clinicians can use in treatment management and with health regulatory and HTA bodies.

More solutions

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said: “This latest partnership with ONCOVALUE is part of our rapidly expanding Trusted Collaborative Environment solution. I’m proud our sophisticated healthcare data management and analytics products have been recognized by this significant, four-year, Horizon Europe project. By opening the door to widespread regulatory and HTA integration of real-world data, ONCOVALUE should lead to better, more environmentally sustainable therapies, technologies, and digital solutions for cancer care.”

Johanna Mattson, HUS’ senior medical director in oncology, said: “ONCOVALUE aims to develop novel AI-based tools to automate the collection and analytics of clinical data. This will contribute to the increased cost-effectiveness and sustainability of European cancer care. Systematic collection and evaluation of patient reported outcomes should lead to improved health and well-being and should reduce the growing global burden of cancer treatment.”

The ONCOVALUE consortium is made up of 11 institutions and companies in Finland, The Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, and Italy. Over the four-year project span, around 40,000 European patients will participate annually from hospitals in the consortium.