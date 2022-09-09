Beyond Biotech podcast 13: BioInnovation Institute, IASP

This week’s guests on the podcast are Bobby Soni, chief business officer at the BioInnovation Institute; and Harriet Edwards, International Association of Science Parks (IASP) media and community manager.

We also have our weekly chat with global commercial real estate services company JLL, and this week it is with Travis McCready.

IASP to host World Conference on Science Parks

The 39th IASP World Conference on Science Parks and Areas of Innovation is set to take place in Seville, Spain, from September 27 to 30.

This year’s theme is Green and digital change powered by innovation: The role of innovation ecosystems.

The IASP is active in 77 countries, and has more than 350 members. Its mission is to be the global network for science parks and areas of innovation, and to drive growth, internationalization and effectiveness for members.

It coordinates an active network of managers of science/technology/research parks, innovation districts and other areas of innovation, as well as enhancing new business opportunities for members and their companies.

More companies enter BioInnovation Institute Venture Lab program

Nine ventures and two projects have become the latest addition to The BioInnovation Institute’s (BII) Venture Lab acceleration program for early-stage companies.

BII is an international commercial non-profit foundation based in Denmark, which incubates and accelerates life science research.

The cohort consists of nine ventures plus two corporate-sponsored innovation projects from Novo Nordisk – all strategically aligned with BII’s focus on developing scientific initiatives for the benefit of human and planetary health.

Designed to help build research-based ideas with high-growth commercial potential into viable start-ups, BII’s 12-month Venture Lab program supports business acceleration, scientific and team development, and provides a risk-free convertible loan of €500,000 ($496,700) plus access to labs and offices at BII’s entrepreneurial ecosystem in the center of Copenhagen.

In becoming a part of the Venture Lab program, the early-stage companies also get an opportunity to apply for an add-on opportunity of up to €1.3 million ($1.3 million) through BII’s new Venture House program.