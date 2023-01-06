Beyond Biotech podcast 28: Mainz Biomed, Newron Pharmaceuticals

This week, we have two guests. We have conversations with Newron CEO, Stefan Weber, and Mainz Biomed CEO, Guido Bächler.

Mainz Biomed year-end corporate review

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced its corporate summary for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The company launched its U.S.-based eAArly DETECT study by enrolling the first patient; study focused on the performance of Mainz Biomed’s mRNA biomarkers in identifying advance adenomas (AA), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to colorectal cancer (CRC); on track to report results in 1H 2023.

It also Initiated ReconAAsense, a U.S. pivotal clinical study with company’s CRC screening test, anticipating commencing patient enrollment in mid-2023.

Mainz Biomed also ramped up international commercial activities for ColoAlert, the company’s highly efficacious and easy-to-use detection test for CRC, including five new lab partners in Germany and Italy.

It also Initiated and commenced patient enrollment in ColoFuture, a European study evaluating the integration of a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into ColoAlert; potential to identify advanced adenomas, a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC; with results expected in 2023.

“The past year has proven to be an extraordinary period of growth as we strengthened every aspect of the Company while expanding our international commercial footprint and executing our product development programs,” said Guido Baechler, CEO of Mainz Biomed.

“We head into 2023 with a great deal of momentum, and on behalf of the management team and board of directors, I wish to extend gratitude to our shareholders for their support as we continue our journey to become a leading provider of cancer-focused early detection and disease prevention molecular diagnostics.”

Newron announces interim results from treatment-resistant schizophrenia trial

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. has announced what it says are “very compelling new results” from the first 100 enrolled patients to have reached the six-month timepoint in its international study of evenamide as an add-on to an antipsychotic (excluding clozapine) in patients with moderate to severe treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS), who were not responding to their current antipsychotic medication.

Eighty-five of the 100 patients completed the 30-week treatment period with evenamide. The results follow on from the company’s announcement on June 7, 2022, summarizing the data from an interim analysis of the first 100 patients to have finished six weeks of treatment in this study.

Newron is an Italian-headquartered biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS).