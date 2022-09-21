Collaboration will allow Evotec to evaluate small molecules developed by Adapsyn

Picture/Shutterstock

Chemical bioinformatics company, Adapsyn Bioscience Inc., and Evotec SE have entered into a strategic collaboration that will allow Evotec to have the opportunity to evaluate the small molecules developed by Adapsyn.

Evotec will look at the molecules as potential therapeutic candidates in proprietary and partnered drug discovery projects.

The news was announced today (September 21) but financial details were not disclosed.

Drug discovery

Dirk Ullmann, global head of drug discovery services at Evotec, said: “Combining Adapsyn’s libraries of drug-like molecules from microorganisms with Evotec’s extensive hit identification capabilities provides an exciting opportunity to broaden the scope of natural products as a source for drug discovery.

“We look forward to working closely with the highly specialized team at Adapsyn to leverage their compound libraries for the benefit of patients across many different therapeutic indications.”

The Adapsyn platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and isolate novel drug-like metabolites from microbes for downstream assay and development.

Multi-year collaboration

Evotec has extensive biochemical, cellular, and phenotypic screening capabilities, and particular expertise in natural product drug discovery and development. The multi-year collaboration will provide Evotec with libraries of bioactive small molecules to screen against high value targets of interest to Evotec and its partners. Adapsyn will be responsible for library generation and compound production efforts.

Andy Haigh, president and CEO of Adapsyn Bioscience, said: “This exciting collaboration will allow Adapsyn to benefit from the breadth and depth of Evotec’s natural product development expertise and provides a mechanism to evaluate our chemistry against an expanded range of targets and screening modalities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Evotec and we look forward to a productive relationship that builds on our collective strengths.”

Microbiome to human health

Adapsyn Bioscience says it is a company that can consistently and rapidly identify novel and known small molecules produced by microbes. The platform is being used to find therapies in oncology, inflammation and infectious disease, and can characterize microbes from the microbiome relevant to human health.

Adapsyn can identify microbes that produce small molecules that target specific proteins and can evaluate a molecule’s potential to be developed as a therapeutic based on genomic and metabolomic analysis alone.

Evotec is a life science company with a business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The company’s multimodality platform comprises a combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products.