Companies unite to bolster diagnostics for cancer and liver disease

Two companies set on making improvements for those with lung cancer, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and breast cancer have partnered in a bid to bolster noninvasive diagnostics for the conditions.

IV Bio-holdings (IVBH), a clinical-stage bio-platform company that conceives, creates and scales first-generation precision health solutions that improves the detection, diagnosis and treatment of disease has partnered with Sonrai Analytics whose customized, advanced AI applications will boost IVBH’s analytical capabilities.

This will allow for improvements on clinical insights for the company’s pipeline.

IVBH founder and CEO Marty Keiser said: “In the digital age, abundance beats scarcity every single time and the IVBH-Sonrai partnership is the ultimate expression of abundance. It will leverage AI to democratize healthcare R&D and accelerate massive value creation for all stakeholders through our novel and highly efficient decentralized partnership model.”

He added that over the last year, IVBH has transitioned its time and resources institutionalizing the people, partners and infrastructure required to drive its diagnostic solutions to market with speed, efficiency and a rigorous approach to risk mitigation.

He added: “The collaboration with Sonrai closes the loop for us, providing IVBH with the dedicated data science, engineering and regulatory expertise — and the AI-powered solutions required to optimize the IVBH platform — from R&D through commercialization.”

Artificial intelligence

Sonrai, based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, adopts artificial intelligence approaches to help biotech, CRO and pharma companies utilize their data more efficiently. Its cloud-based platform gives full transparency and user-control. It also allows the ability to manage structured and unstructured data sources and file types from small CSV files to terabytes of gigapixel images. Advanced AI, machine learning and deep learning methods to extract maximum value from modern precision medicines digital approaches are all within its capabilities.

Sonrai founder and CEO Darragh McArt said: “From the very first meeting, it was evident the IVBH was approaching everything in a novel way. Their unique focus on commercializing multi-modal RNA solutions in healthcare areas of poor clinical outcome fit within the context of an integrative diagnostic ensemble, which aligned perfectly not just with the experience of our team but also with the intentional design of Sonrai’s platform making this the ideal fit.”