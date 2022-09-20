Fooditive creating bee-free honey using precision fermentation biotech

Photo/Shutterstock

Dutch plant-based ingredients company Fooditive is scaling up existing products and introducing the latest developments: LowSalt & Bee-free-Honey.

“We feel like the next chapter of this journey has just begun. With the support from our shareholders, clients, partners and our team we are focused to increase our impact and make a fundamental change in the industry,” said Moayad Abushokhedim, founder of Fooditive.

As a part of what Fooditive learned from casein development, the team realized what impact it can make in the biotechnology industry. Fooditive is entering a new phase of development with products that fit its vision and planning towards 2030.

Fooditive Bee-free-Honey

Fooditive aims to continue innovating by using fermentation enzymes that save bees. Using the same system applied to its casein, the DNA of honey is copied to create a product that performs like traditional honey. Texture, taste, color and even the health benefits can be mimicked to provide a kinder honey, with first trails by Fooditive planned at the start of 2023.

The process of sequence modification utilized in the development of Fooditive’s Bee-free-Honey will be the stepping stone for what the company believes is an advancement in the food and biotechnology industry, allowing Fooditive and all the plant-based industry to perfectly mimic any animal product.

Fooditive LowSalt

Fooditive is also working on an alternative for one of the most important raw materials, salt. Fooditive has developed a new type of product, LowSalt, which is made by modifying potassium chloride by adding citric acid. It is then mixed with a carrier to result in an end-product which is spray dried to reach low sodium salt that is twice as salty as natural salt.

The company said it is tackling the side-effects of salt and provides a low sodium salt future that is also a greener alternative for the environment. The LowSalt should provide taste and preservability in the end-product, while protecting the consumer from a rise in blood pressure and weight gain. The Rotterdam-based company aims to undertake trials and clinical studies to understand both the impact on health and the environment.

About Fooditive BV

In 2018, the plant-based ingredient manufacturer Fooditive BV was established in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

So far, the company’s fermentation process allows it to create a sweetener, made from side streams of apples and pears. The sweetener’s unique approach provides not only taste, but also functionality and sustainability.

Fooditive’s most recent pioneering launch is a new plant-based protein that can be used in the food industry to replace dairy in food and beverage applications.

The company said as the world’ begins to see the value in veganism and sustainability, its vegan casein, a breakthrough innovation in the dairy alternative industry, is a high-quality and sustainable alternative to dairy-based casein and has been well received in the market.

The Rotterdam-based company said it welcomes future collaborations.