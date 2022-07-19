SINOVAC starts influenza vaccine trial in Chile

Photo/Shutterstock

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, has initiated a phase III clinical trial for SINOVAC’s inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine in Chile through a collaboration with the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

SINOVAC said the results aim to provide scientific evidence to support its influenza vaccine immunogenicity and protection capacity.

This clinical trial hopes to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the quadrivalent influenza vaccine among individuals aged 3 and above.

In total, there will be 1,600 volunteers recruited, half of whom will receive one dose of SINOVAC’s inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine, while the other half will receive a different quadrivalent influenza vaccine commercially available in Chile.

Children aged between 3 and 8 in both groups who haven’t received any influenza vaccine will receive two doses of influenza vaccine. All participants will be observed for 28 days following the completed inoculation to evaluate vaccine safety.

About SINOVAC

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases.

Content continues below Related Content

SINOVAC’s product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus 71 (EV71) infected hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, pneumococcal disease, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella, mumps, and poliomyelitis.

The COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved for use in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. The Healive hepatitis A vaccine passed WHO prequalification requirements in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, Inlive, is an innovative vaccine commercialized in China in 2016. In 2022, SINOVAC’s Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) was prequalified by the WHO.