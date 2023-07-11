Inhaled mRNA medicines redefine respiratory disease treatment

By Carsten Rudolph, co-founder and CEO of Ethris

Advancements in mRNA technology have led to the development of inhaled mRNA medicines, which hold tremendous potential for revolutionizing the treatment of respiratory diseases, an area with high unmet needs.

However, the primary hurdle in its clinical application lies in the identification of a delivery system that is both safe and effective.

Here, we explore the opportunities and challenges associated with inhaled mRNA medicines, which are set to reshape the landscape of respiratory disease treatment.

Opportunities offered by inhaled mRNA medicines

So, what opportunities do inhaled mRNA medicines offer for the treatment of respiratory diseases?

Inhaled mRNA medicines provide several opportunities in the treatment of respiratory diseases. Firstly, they offer a localized and targeted approach by delivering therapeutic molecules directly to the lungs, minimizing systemic side effects. This precision allows for improved treatment efficacy and reduced adverse reactions. Secondly, inhaled mRNA medicines have the potential for sustained therapeutic effects due to the continuous production of therapeutic proteins within the lungs.

Additionally, they can be utilized for both acute and chronic lung conditions, offering versatility in treatment options.

Challenges in the development of mRNA medicines

Of course, there are challenges in the development and adoption of inhaled mRNA medicines.

Despite the potential breakthroughs offered by these innovative therapies, several challenges persist in effectively delivering them to the lungs while minimizing systemic exposure. One critical aspect is ensuring targeted delivery to tissues without systemic exposure, minimizing unintended effects of the drug.

Challenges remain in addressing issues such as LNP aggregation, inconsistent protein expression, and inefficient nebulization. Additionally, existing therapies often provoke excessive immunogenicity, which can result in unwanted inflammatory reactions or immune responses against the therapy itself. Overcoming these obstacles is crucial to unlocking the full potential of next-generation genetic medicines for respiratory diseases.

Range of applications

As for the potential applications of inhaled mRNA medicines, inhaled mRNA medicines have a wide range of potential applications in the treatment of various respiratory diseases. They hold promise for addressing genetic lung conditions, such as primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD), immunomodulation via mRNA encoding for antibodies or cytokines, asthma and respiratory infections.

What does the future hold for inhaled mRNA medicines? Inhaled mRNA medicines are poised to reshape the field of respiratory disease treatment. Ethris’ in-house technologies, for example, have revolutionized the way we deliver therapeutic payloads and multiple modalities directly to the lung, while effectively preventing LNP aggregation during nebulization, and being thermostable during distribution and handling. Through data analysis, we have demonstrated the approach significantly minimizes off-target delivery to other organs, ensuring precise and efficient drug administration.

Such advancements propel us closer to realizing the full potential of next-generation respiratory medicines. We expect inhaled mRNA medicines to redefine the treatment paradigm for respiratory diseases, improving patient lives and opening new possibilities in respiratory healthcare.