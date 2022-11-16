Kadans Science Partner to develop new London life sciences innovation facility

Photo/Kadans Science Partner

Kadans Science Partner and Canary Wharf Group (CWG) are developing a new innovation facility in London, U.K., to provide access to fully-fitted laboratories and space for developing life science companies.

Kadans is converting levels four and five, totalling 38,000 sq ft, at the BREEAM Outstanding 20 Water Street, into flexible, fully serviced CL2 wet-labs, which can range in size from 200 sq ft to 5,000+ sq ft as well as office accommodation, ancillary meeting rooms and breakout space. Tenants will be able to occupy from a single lab bench to 5,000+ sq ft.

Kadans and CWG recently announced they had formed a joint venture to establish a new U.K. life sciences cluster at Canary Wharf. This new proposition is the latest milestone in the first phase of ecosystem creation. The process is running concurrently to the joint venture’s development of 823,000 sq ft GIA commercial health and life science focused building, the largest in Europe, on the 3.3-hectare North Quay at Canary Wharf, which is expected to be ready in 2026.

Ready in May 2023

Fit out has begun and it is expected that the Innovation Centre will be open and ready for occupation in May 2023. The launch of the Innovation Centre follows hot on the heels of CWG’s recent announcement that government-owned genomic health pioneer, Genomics England, is relocating its headquarters to One Canada Square, Canary Wharf.

Canary Wharf is already home to a diverse range of healthcare and life sciences-focused companies, including, Barts Health NHS Trust, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Medical Defence Union, General Pharmaceutical Council and NHS Transformation.

20 Water Street benefits from Canary Wharf’s connectivity, which recently improved further with the opening of the new Elizabeth Line. Three international airports, Heathrow, Gatwick and City, are all accessible within 40 minutes and it is also less than 30 minutes from King’s Cross, White City and the largest three funders of life science research in the U.K. – UKRI, Wellcome Trust and Cancer Research UK.

Go-to destination

James Sheppard, managing director of Kadans Science Partner, said: “Together with our partner Canary Wharf Group, our vision is to make Canary Wharf the go to destination for health and life sciences organizations. Building the right entrepreneurial ecosystem is a critical component to achieving this goal and the creation of this new Innovation Centre allows us to provide much needed space for start-up and early-stage companies who we can subsequently grow with us at Canary Wharf.”

“In addition to the quality of the flexible, wet lab and office space we will deliver at 20 Water Street, we understand that life science businesses do not exist in isolation. Kadans will bring its full suite of ecosystem services to 20 Water Street which will support businesses on making vital connections to funders, regulators, partners and talent.”

Richard Archer, managing director of offices, Canary Wharf Group, said: “The pace at which we have established this new innovation facility, while attracting leading health and life sciences companies to Canary Wharf, further demonstrate the appeal of Canary Wharf as the location for world class life sciences hub in the U.K. and the momentum we are beginning to achieve in establishing it as one.”