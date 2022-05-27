Up to 500 new jobs as Lilly invests $2.1B in new manufacturing sites

Eli Lilly and Company is boosting its manufacturing footprint by investing $2.1 billion in two new U.S. sites.

The new facilities are located at Indiana’s LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County.

David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO, said: “These new sites will add capacity in support of our growing pipeline of innovative medicines, while also creating more high-tech jobs for Hoosiers. We are pleased to be a founding investor at the LEAP Lebanon Innovation District.”

Over the past eight years, Lilly has delivered 17 new medicines, including tirzepatide (approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as Mounjaro) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and aims to introduce four potential new medicines in the next two years. The company said the new sites will support increased demand for its existing products.

The proposed project is expected to create up to 500 new jobs, with an additional four indirect jobs for every Lilly position created. An estimated 1,500 construction jobs will be required while the facilities are being built.

“Lilly has been an anchor in Indiana’s economy for generations, and this announcement means they will continue to be here for generations,” said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “I am incredibly proud Lilly continues to make exciting investments in Indiana that will better the lives and opportunities of Hoosiers for decades to come. And in turn, the very research and pharmaceutical manufacturing spearheaded here in our state will improve lives worldwide.”

Lilly’s most recent expansion in Indiana was announced in 2019 and capped a series of investments in research and manufacturing in and around Indianapolis. Those investments totaled more than $2.5 billion over five years and have created additional manufacturing jobs, bringing the total current number of Lilly manufacturing employees in Indiana to more than 3,700.

Inflammatory bowel disease study

Earlier this week, the pharma company launched the CONFIDE study, which it said is intended to inspire better dialogue about inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Nearly 7 million people globally live with IBD, a broad term describing conditions that cause chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, including ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD).

Lilly launched the study to “better understand the burden, barriers and care experience of those living with moderately-to-severely active UC and CD and how they communicate with their healthcare providers.”

The study is a global, cross-sectional survey of more than 800 healthcare professionals and more than 1,600 adults living with UC and CD in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

By uncovering patient and provider perspectives about living with IBD, Lilly said it aims to remove the stigma around the disease and inspire better dialogue between patients and healthcare providers.

