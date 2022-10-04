Lumen Bioscience data show needle free spirulina-produced vaccination protects against malaria

Photo/Shutterstock

Lumen Bioscience has published data demonstrating a needle-free, spirulina-produced recombinant vaccine that protects against malaria.

The research, conducted in collaboration with the University of Washington, was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Partner Journals (NPJ) Vaccines.

Lumen Bioscience pioneered genetic engineering methods to highly express bioactive proteins in spirulina. The published research details how this platform was used to express a malaria protein antigen that can be delivered intranasally and later boosted with a simple oral booster.

The low cost and scalability of Lumen’s production platform, coupled with easy, needle-free administration, could greatly expand real-world access to malaria vaccines, the company said.

‘Groundbreaking application’

“We are excited to be working with Lumen on this potentially groundbreaking application of their unique technology platform,” said senior author Sean Murphy, Associate Professor at the University of Washington and clinical investigator at the Seattle Malaria Clinical Trials Center.

“Tremendous progress has been made in the field of recombinant malaria vaccines, but real-world access remains challenging due to infrastructure and supply chain limitations and to cost sensitivity in most regions where malaria is endemic. This new approach may help overcome those concerns.”

Content continues below Related Content

“The use of edible spirulina as a malaria vaccine platform offers a new approach to vaccine development at scales, costs, and delivery that could greatly improve access compared with traditional vaccination approaches,” said Jim Roberts, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Lumen Bioscience.