Malaysian Genomics and Ajlan to explore MENA biopharma opportunities

Photo/Shutterstock

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad, a genomics and biopharmaceutical company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for the distribution of biopharmaceutical and genomics products and services with Ajlan & Bros Medical Company.

Ajlan, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is part of a multinational conglomerate established in 1979 with extensive global private equity, real estate and industrial investments.

As part of the MoU, the companies will look at Ajlan becoming a marketing and distribution representative for Malaysian Genomics for genetic screening tests, mesenchymal stem cell and exosome products. Ajlan will also identify commercial research and development opportunities for genome sequencing and analysis in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for areas such as agriculture, aquaculture, plantations, healthcare and industrial biotechnology.

Malaysian Genomics will analyze samples for genetic screening tests as well as provide Ajlan with genomic and bioinformatics expertise to bid for projects.

Exploring MENA markets

Noor Azri Bin Dato’ Sri Noor Azerai, executive director of Malaysian Genomics, said, “This is a really good opportunity for us to explore the MENA market for our products and services, especially in the area of R&D where we see a lot of growth especially in agriculture and aquaculture due to climate change impact and the health diagnosis for distinct population groups.”

Ali AlHazmi, group chief executive officer of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, said: “We look forward to working with Malaysian Genomics to bring its biopharmaceutical and genetic services and products to Saudi Arabia, which is a good launchpad to the MENA region. This MoU is just the beginning as we explore how we can work closely together in the coming months.”

Content continues below Related Content

About Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad is a genomics and biopharmaceutical company based in Southeast Asia. The group was established in 2004 and listed on the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange in 2010. From work in genome sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, and genetic screening services, Malaysian Genomics has expanded into the biopharmaceutical sector with the manufacturing of cell therapies including immunotherapy for various types of cancer.