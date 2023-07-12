Pfizer kicks $25M into CellCentric 

U.K.-based biotechnology company CellCentric has received a strategic investment from Pfizer including $25m to help finance further development of inobrodib, its first-in-class p300/CBP inhibitor to treat specific types of cancer.

Pfizer will support CellCentric with its own clinical development program in multiple myeloma (MM) for 2024, alongside ongoing trials in specific hematological malignancies, through its Pfizer Ignite offering.

The agreement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent granting of a Fast Track designation for inobrodib to treat patients with late-stage relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) and orphan drug designation in MM. CellCentric’s ongoing blood cancer trial involves patients with a range of hematological malignancies including multiple myeloma, but also non-Hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

“We are delighted to partner with Pfizer to facilitate planning an optimal route to market for inobrodib. This agreement will enable us to build on the strong early clinical data observed to date in RRMM patients,” said Will West, CEO and co-founder, CellCentric.

“We look forward to making inobrodib available to a broader population of patients, particularly those who are underserved by existing therapies.”

“Today’s agreement with CellCentric will help deliver the next phase of clinical trials for inobrodib, and we look forward to sharing our capabilities and deep understanding of the science behind blood cancers to support the development of this program,” said Astrid Ruefli-Brasse, vice president, tumor biology, Pfizer.

“We believe CellCentric’s pioneering work to develop a therapeutic that targets p300/CBP represents a potentially significant new treatment option for patients living with multiple myeloma.”

Pfizer Ignite is a new end-to-end service for biotech companies with high potential early science that leverages Pfizer’s significant R&D capabilities, scale and expertise to accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies.

About CellCentric‘s inobrodib

Inobrodib works by binding to a specific part of proteins p300 and CBP (bromodomain). It is highly selective and does not impact similar pockets on other proteins. Through this action, inobrodib reduces the expression of key cancer drivers: IRF4, MYC, and the androgen receptor (AR and its variants).

It is a new type of treatment for people with cancer. Delivered as an oral capsule, it is easy for patients to take, and can be used at home without the need for intensive monitoring. As it has a good safety profile for a drug in this setting, it can also be used by those who are unable to tolerate other treatments, including the elderly and frail. The company said that this potentially represents a significant benefit over existing treatment options as it enables a wider range of patients to be treated, including those who want to be treated closer to home. Being an oral capsule, it has the potential to present a lower overall burden on the healthcare system as compared to more complex therapies, such as cell-based therapies.

In June 2023, CellCentric was granted orphan drug and fast track designation status from the FDA for inobrodib.