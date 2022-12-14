PrecisionLife to work on R&D with Ono Pharmaceutical

Photo/Shutterstock

PrecisionLife Limited has entered into a multi-target discovery and validation partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The R&D collaboration will leverage PrecisionLife’s combinatorial analytics-generated insights to identify novel therapeutic targets and patient stratification biomarkers in central nervous system (CNS) disorders for development by Ono.

PrecisionLife analyzes multi-modal datasets including genomic, clinical, and epidemiological data to stratify patients and understand subgroup-relevant disease risks and drivers. It has used these disease insights to discover novel therapeutic targets for unmet medical needs, biomarkers to select the right patients for more targeted clinical trials, retrospective analysis of clinical trials, generation of clinical risk scores, and identification of indication extension opportunities.

Under the agreement, PrecisionLife will apply its combinatorial analytics platform to patient datasets to find multiple new therapeutic targets for development by Ono. PrecisionLife will provide Ono with a clear rationale for selection of targets with genetic validation and mechanistic hypotheses, preclinical validation, and patient stratification biomarkers to optimize clinical development of the assets.

Ono will select targets from PrecisionLife’s recommendations and acquire the worldwide rights to develop and commercialize a pharmaceutical product acting on the target.

New treatment options

PrecisionLife has analyzed more than 40 high-value disease indications and maintains a portfolio of insights and patented discoveries in its DiseaseBank repository.

“We are excited to work with Ono on this precision neuroscience collaboration as it brings together our novel insights into complex disease biology with Ono’s extensive drug development expertise,” said Steve Gardner, CEO of PrecisionLife.

“We expect this to bring forward effective new treatment options addressing the currently unmet medical needs of key patient subgroups in some of the most challenging common CNS diseases.”

“We appreciate PrecisionLife’s unique combinatorial analytics platform for discovering new therapies that meet specific medical needs in complex central nervous system diseases,” said Toichi Takino, senior executive officer/executive director, discovery & research of Ono.

“We expect to increase the efficiency of finding new drug candidates that bring much needed new therapeutic options to patients through this new collaboration.”