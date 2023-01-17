TTP spinout Cellular Origins to focus on cell and gene therapies

Photo/Shutterstock

TTP plc, a technology and product development company, has announced the launch of Cellular Origins.

Cellular Origins is a TTP spin-out, created to enable scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies. Cellular Origins’ proprietary technology addresses the current barriers associated with the manufacture of advanced therapies that are in late-stage development, enabling commercial manufacturing without process change.

By providing a solution for automated sterile fluidic interconnection that has the flexibility to adapt and link current and future bioprocess equipment, Cellular Origins hopes to enable full automation of current cell therapy manufacturing and future innovation of new processes.

The cell and gene therapy market has seen dramatic growth over recent years, with a total market value of more than $90 billion (CAGR 22%) by 2030.

Over the same period, manufacturers have struggled to meet demand for cost-effective, scalable therapy manufacture. There is therefore an urgent and growing need for manufacturing solutions that provide large-scale access to cost-effective, next-generation therapeutics. Cellular Origins has been formed to meet this need.

Enabling patient access

Cellular Origins, harnessing a team from across the life science, robotics and engineering industries, and backed by TTP, is developing a proprietary automation platform to meet the needs of advanced therapy manufacture. The company’s proprietary technology has been developed as a transformative solution for automated, sterile, fluidic end-to-end interconnection throughout the manufacture workflow.

The platform has been developed for flexibility, with the ability to integrate current workflows and existing instrumentation with future process innovation. By addressing these core constraints to advanced therapy manufacturing, Cellular Origins is focussed on enabling developers to get their therapies to market, enabling patient access to the latest cell and gene therapies.

Matthew Carr, head of life sciences at TTP, said: “We are really excited to announce the launch of Cellular Origins. For over 30 years, TTP has worked with some of the world’s most innovative and ambitious biotech companies, developing new tools and technologies. We have also built companies in the life science space such as TAP Biosystems, TTP Labtech and more latterly, Cellular Highways. We have every confidence that Cellular Origins will deliver on its mission to address the urgent need for scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies, enabling many more patients to benefit from the very latest advances in cell therapy.”

Edwin Stone, CEO of Cellular Origins, added: “We are extremely pleased to officially announce the launch of Cellular Origins. Cell and gene therapies are creating a therapeutic revolution that will change lives, but without a revolution in manufacturing, patients will not be able to access these therapies. Our team comprises experts in life science, robotics and engineering, with a proven track record from creating the first highly scaled out roller bottle manufacturing platform for Amgen to developing over 10 separate cell and gene therapy automation projects.

“Cellular Origins’ goal is to offer customers access to large-scale, efficient, and affordable production of next-generation therapies, but also to do so without limiting manufacturer’s choice of instrumentation, or requiring changes to existing workflows.”