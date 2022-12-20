Ribbon Biolabs milestone to lead to 2023 market entry

Photo/Shutterstock

DNA synthesis company Ribbon Biolabs has announced the successful implementation of its InfiniSynth platform for the automated assembly of sequence-agnostic and long DNA.

The company achieved the milestone in collaboration with HighRes Biosolutions, a laboratory automation technology company. The InfiniSynth platform enables Ribbon Biolabs to enter the market in 2023 with a highly differentiated approach to providing critical tools for life science research and biopharmaceutical development.

Ribbon Biolabs has developed a novel technology for the fast, automated and high-throughput synthesis of complex DNA.

“The successful setup of our first automated production line for synthetic long DNA is another milestone allowing us to bring DNA-based solutions to the biotechnology industry on a commercial scale,” said Marc J. Brehme, chief technology officer of Ribbon Biolabs.

“We value the collaboration with HighRes Biosolutions that supported the achievement of this milestone which positions us to enable the next wave of innovation in biotech.”

Ribbon Biolabs‘ platform allows rapid production of DNA

The InfiniSynth platform synergizes algorithmic sequence processing by combinatorial optimization of the synthesis process and leverages robotic automation for exponential enzymatic DNA assembly.

Content continues below Related Content

This allows for the rapid and reliable production of DNA molecules of more than 10,000 base pairs (bp) in length. With the automated InfiniSynth platform, Ribbon Biolabs is now able to offer commercial-scale synthetic DNA, independent of length and complexity, with a fast turnaround time to its partners.

“Synthetic biology is ripe for innovation to expand its potential as an enabler for future life-science discoveries and successful research in the biopharmaceutical industry. Ribbon Biolabs has developed an approach to synthesize long and complex synthetic DNA and we welcomed the chance to collaborate with them,” said Brian J. O’Sullivan, senior vice president of commercial at HighRes Biosolutions.

“With our strength and depth of knowledge in laboratory design and automation, we could contribute to the realization of Ribbon’s technological advances and vision.”