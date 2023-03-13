Sanofi adds diabetes drug through Provention Bio $2.9B acquisition

Photo/Shutterstock

Sanofi and Provention Bio, Inc., a U.S.-based, publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases including type 1 diabetes (T1D), have entered into an agreement under which Sanofi has agreed to acquire Provention Bio, Inc., for $25.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $2.9 billion.

The transaction adds a first-in-class therapy in type 1 diabetes to Sanofi’s core asset portfolio and further drives its strategic shift toward products with a differentiated profile. TZIELD (teplizumab-mzwv) was approved in the U.S. last year as the first and only therapy to delay the onset of Stage 3 T1D in adults and pediatric patients aged eight years and older with Stage 2 T1D.

The acquisition is a strategic fit for Sanofi at the intersection of the company’s growth in immune-mediated diseases and disease-modifying therapies in areas of high unmet need, and its expertise in diabetes. Sanofi will continue to utilize its capabilities in diabetes to maximize TZIELD’s potential as a transformative therapy globally and in the U.S., aiming to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes for some of the approximately 65,000 people diagnosed every year.

The purchase builds on an existing co-promotion agreement with Provention Bio that is already delivering TZIELD to patients in need of this immune-mediated therapy.

Sanofi foresees seamless integration

Olivier Charmeil, executive vice president, general medicines, Sanofi, said: “The acquisition of Provention Bio builds on Sanofi’s mission to deliver best- and first-in-class medicines and resonates with our purpose of chasing the miracles of science for the benefit of people. By coupling Provention Bio’s transformative innovation with Sanofi’s expertise, we aim to bring life-changing benefits to people at risk of developing Stage 3 type 1 diabetes. Any additional indications, approvals and pipeline assets only serve to further our excitement. Given our existing partnership and complementary work in the diabetes and immunology spaces, we foresee a seamless integration and execution.”

First and only treatment to delay onset of Stage 3 T1D

TZIELD is a CD3-directed antibody indicated to delay the onset of Stage 3 T1D in adults and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D. Stage 3 T1D is associated with significant health risks, including diabetic ketoacidosis, which can be life threatening, and patients who progress to Stage 3 T1D eventually require insulin injections for life.

TZIELD is also in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients that are newly diagnosed with clinical T1D (Stage 3). A phase 3 trial, PROTECT, is currently underway and top line results are expected in the second half of 2023. Additional opportunities for TZIELD include re-dosing and formulations as well as new therapeutic indications.

Ashleigh Palmer, chief executive officer and co-founder of Provention Bio, said: “Sanofi and Provention Bio share a common vision of bringing new therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases. Under our co-promotion agreement, our companies have made significant progress educating healthcare providers and increasing patient access during the initial U.S. commercial launch of TZIELD. Sanofi’s global expertise and commitment to immunology makes them an ideal acquiror and positions our innovative therapy to reach more patients as quickly as possible.”

Provention Bio also brings other pipeline assets in early development in immune-mediated diseases.

Transaction details

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a number of shares of Provention Bio, Inc. common stock, that together with shares already owned by Sanofi or its affiliates, represents at least a majority of the outstanding shares of Provention Bio, Inc. common stock, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and other customary conditions.

If the tender offer is successfully completed, then following the successful completion of the tender offer, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi will merge with and into Provention Bio, Inc., and all of the outstanding Provention Bio, Inc. shares that are not tendered in the tender offer will be converted into the right to receive the same $25.00 per share in cash offered to Provention Bio, Inc. shareholders in the tender offer. Sanofi plans to fund the transaction with available cash resources.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, Sanofi currently expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter of 2023.