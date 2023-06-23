Sarepta gets approval for first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accelerated approval of ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl), an Adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on expression of ELEVIDYS micro-dystrophin observed in patients treated with ELEVIDYS. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s). ELEVIDYS is contraindicated in patients with any deletion in exon 8 and/or exon 9 in the DMD gene.

ELEVIDYS addresses the root genetic cause of Duchenne – mutations in the dystrophin gene that result in the lack of dystrophin protein – by delivering a gene that codes for a shortened form of dystrophin to muscle cells known as ELEVIDYS micro-dystrophin.

This accelerated approval is based on an increase in ELEVIDYS micro-dystrophin protein expression in skeletal muscle. ELEVIDYS is supported by biologic and empirical evidence, in addition to efficacy data from two clinical studies: SRP-9001-102 and SRP-9001-103 and safety data from SRP-9001-101, SRP-9001-102 and SRP-9001-103.

Acute serious liver injury, immune-mediated myositis and myocarditis have occurred in patients treated with ELEVIDYS. The most common adverse reactions in clinical studies were vomiting, nausea, liver function test increased, pyrexia and thrombocytopenia.

Consistent with the accelerated approval pathway, the company has committed to the completion of a confirmatory trial. EMBARK, the global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial for ELEVIDYS, will serve as the post-marketing confirmatory trial and is fully enrolled with top-line results expected in late 2023.

Sarepta Therapeutics making a difference

“Duchenne is a relentlessly progressive, degenerative disease, robbing children of muscle function,” said Jerry Mendell, pediatric neurologist and principal investigator in the Center for Gene Therapy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“The increases in ELEVIDYS dystrophin expression and the functional results that we see can make a difference in the lives of our patients.”

“The approval of ELEVIDYS is a watershed moment for the treatment of Duchenne. ELEVIDYS is the first and only gene therapy approved for Duchenne, and this approval brings us closer to our goal of bringing forward a treatment that provides the potential to alter the trajectory of this degenerative disease,” said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta Therapeutics.

“As we prepare to launch ELEVIDYS, we should acknowledge and celebrate the decades of dedication and work from the patient community, families, clinicians, and our Sarepta colleagues that resulted in today’s approval. Our confirmatory trial, EMBARK, should read out in the fourth quarter of this year. If EMBARK confirms the benefits seen in our prior trials, Sarepta will move rapidly to submit a BLA supplement to expand the approved label as broadly as good science permits.”

“Today’s decision marks an important moment in gene therapy for patients living with Duchenne,” said Pat Furlong, founding president and chief executive officer, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

“It’s been the lifelong work of so many in the Duchenne community. Our work continues until all patients in our community have access to therapy.”

Last year, Sarepta Therapeutics, announced it was submitting a Biologics License Application for accelerated approval for SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) to treat ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

SRP-9001 is an investigational gene therapy for Duchenne being developed in partnership with Roche.