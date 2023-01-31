Sensorion and EVEON collaborating on injection system to deliver gene therapy inner ear treatments

Photo/Shutterstock

Sensorion and EVEON are collaborating on the design and development of an injection system for the delivery of Sensorion’s gen therapy products to the inner ear.

Therapies for treating genetic hearing loss are often challenging due to the need for delivery into the inner ear, a very small and delicate organ embedded in the temporal bone. EVEON and Sensorion have been exploring ways to optimize the delivery of gene therapies for improved efficacy and potential patient experience.

“We are really pleased to have been working with ENT surgeons and EVEON to develop an injection system for the safe and effective delivery of our gene therapy candidates,” said Geraldine Honnet, chief medical officer of Sensorion.

“Our delivery system is intended to allow the delivery of Sensorion’s gene therapy product candidates into the inner ear with the aim of restoring hearing in patients suffering from hereditary monogenic forms of deafness. Effective and safe administration is critical for gene therapies and we need to ensure an optimal route of injection.”

Vincent Tempelaere, chief executive officer at EVEON, said: “This new project demonstrates the capabilities of our respective technology platforms and enables our teams to work effectively to provide tailor-made solutions for the delivery of new gene therapies.”

Sensorion is pursuing two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including OTOF-GT, targeting deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children (GJB2-GT).

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built an R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. Its portfolio includes small molecule and inner ear gene therapy programs.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in cisplatin-induced ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

Sensorion pursues its broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including OTOF-GT, targeting deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children (GJB2-GT). The company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these illnesses.