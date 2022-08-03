Chinese biotech Sironax closes $200M funding round

By
August 3, 2022 - 3 minutes
Photo/Shutterstock

Sironax, an emerging Chinese biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for patients with age-related degenerative diseases, has completed $200 million in series B financing. 

The round was led by Gaorong Capital and Yunfeng Capital, with participation from existing investors including Temasek, Invus, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads, ARCH Venture Partners, K2 Venture Partners and lead investors from previous financings. 

In addition to the co-leads, new investors include MSA Capital, CBC Group, Long River Investments, LSV Capital, Superstring Capital, and Future Innovation Fund as well as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). With the closing of this round, the company has raised more than $300 million to date.

Sironax’s pipeline consists of multiple programs with a focus on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases including regulated cell death, neuroprotective pathways and neuroinflammation. 

Age-related degenerative diseases

Sironax plans to use the proceeds to support the ongoing clinical development of its portfolio of receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitors in addition to the continued expansion of its R&D footprint and pipeline of potential best- and first-in-class candidates for age-related degenerative diseases. 

“We are pleased to be supported by a syndicate of leading investors to enable us to achieve our vision of bringing transformational therapies to patients around the globe whose lives are impacted by a broad range of degenerative diseases,” said Aaron Ren, CEO of Sironax. 

Content continues below

Related Content

“Building upon groundbreaking discoveries—including many by our co-founder Dr. Xiaodong Wang—we have built a robust pipeline of novel programs of both small molecules and biologics that target critical pathways underlying degenerative disease pathogenesis. With this investment, we are well-positioned to advance additional programs into the clinic and continue to move our lead program forward.”

Albert Huang, managing director at Yunfeng Capital, added: “The fast-growing aging population leads to a high demand for the therapy of age-related degenerative diseases. Over the past 20 years, Dr. Xiaodong Wang has devoted himself to programmed cell death research, unearthing a novel mechanism of aging and degenerative disease, which has laid the foundation of scientific success for Sironax.

“We look forward to a lasting partnership with Dr. Wang, Dr. Ren and the entire Sironax team, and strongly believe the company has the potential to develop effective solutions for age-related degenerative diseases.”

About Sironax 

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for patients with age-related degenerative diseases. 

Since its founding in 2017, Sironax has built a diverse pipeline of programs, focusing on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases including regulated cell death, neuroprotective pathways and neuroinflammation. 

Sironax is currently conducting early clinical studies with SIR0365 and SIR2446, in addition to ongoing preclinical research.

Content continues below

Related Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

You might also be interested in the following:

More from Labiotech

Browse Topics

Search for a topic, country or company name by using the search box

Popular topics:

CRISPR mRNA technology CAR-T HIV Cell therapy Diabetes Microbiome Startups Gene therapy Synthetic biology