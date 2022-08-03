Chinese biotech Sironax closes $200M funding round

Photo/Shutterstock

Sironax, an emerging Chinese biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and global development of novel treatments for patients with age-related degenerative diseases, has completed $200 million in series B financing.

The round was led by Gaorong Capital and Yunfeng Capital, with participation from existing investors including Temasek, Invus, F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads, ARCH Venture Partners, K2 Venture Partners and lead investors from previous financings.

In addition to the co-leads, new investors include MSA Capital, CBC Group, Long River Investments, LSV Capital, Superstring Capital, and Future Innovation Fund as well as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). With the closing of this round, the company has raised more than $300 million to date.

Sironax’s pipeline consists of multiple programs with a focus on key mechanisms underlying age-related degenerative diseases including regulated cell death, neuroprotective pathways and neuroinflammation.

Age-related degenerative diseases

Sironax plans to use the proceeds to support the ongoing clinical development of its portfolio of receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) inhibitors in addition to the continued expansion of its R&D footprint and pipeline of potential best- and first-in-class candidates for age-related degenerative diseases.

“We are pleased to be supported by a syndicate of leading investors to enable us to achieve our vision of bringing transformational therapies to patients around the globe whose lives are impacted by a broad range of degenerative diseases,” said Aaron Ren, CEO of Sironax.

“Building upon groundbreaking discoveries—including many by our co-founder Dr. Xiaodong Wang—we have built a robust pipeline of novel programs of both small molecules and biologics that target critical pathways underlying degenerative disease pathogenesis. With this investment, we are well-positioned to advance additional programs into the clinic and continue to move our lead program forward.”

Albert Huang, managing director at Yunfeng Capital, added: “The fast-growing aging population leads to a high demand for the therapy of age-related degenerative diseases. Over the past 20 years, Dr. Xiaodong Wang has devoted himself to programmed cell death research, unearthing a novel mechanism of aging and degenerative disease, which has laid the foundation of scientific success for Sironax.

“We look forward to a lasting partnership with Dr. Wang, Dr. Ren and the entire Sironax team, and strongly believe the company has the potential to develop effective solutions for age-related degenerative diseases.”

