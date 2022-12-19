Watch: Adrenomed tackling huge issue of sepsis

Leipzig Messe, host of the 2022 Bio-Europe event. Photo/Labiotech

Adrenomed AG is a German privately financed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

Its mission is to rescue vascular integrity in order to save the lives of critically ill patients with limited treatment options. Founded in 2009 by a management team with decades of experience in sepsis and deep knowledge in diagnostics and drug development, the company’s lead product candidate Adrecizumab (INN: enibarcimab) is a first-in-class non-blocking monoclonal antibody.

Adrecizumab targets the vasoprotective peptide adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity. Adrecizumab has successfully completed a biomarker-guided, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter proof-of-concept phase II trial with 301 patients suffering from septic shock.

We caught up with Adrenomed’s CEO, Richard Jones, at Bio-Europe.

Jones, who was appointed CEO earlier this year, said sepsis is responsible for between one third and one half of deaths of hospitalized people. This equates to 11 million people worldwide dying each year which is higher than the top three cancer conditions combined and represents a significant high unmet medical need.