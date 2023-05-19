Swedish company develops first effective treatment for hypothyroidism

Prolevi Bio has developed a technology intended to help the 10 to 20% of people who don’t respond to current treatments for underactive thyroid glands.

The company has developed a modified release thyroid hormone tablet formulation, mimicking the natural hormone release cycles. In addition, the treatment will be tailored according to each patient’s needs using Prolevi Bio’s mathematical models.

Globally, 750 million patients, mainly women, suffer from hypothyroidism, or an underactive thyroid. However, as many as 600 million patients treated with current medication are dissatisfied with the treatment, and 150 million patients do not respond to the drugs at all. Current treatments are unable to follow healthy thyroid gland release cycles.

Prolevi Bio developed a platform technology that releases the hormone according to the body’s circadian rhythm. In addition, the drug will act as a precision medicine – each patient will receive an individually adapted treatment for optimal effect – with the help of the company’s mathematical models that account for a patient’s physiological and physical parameters. The technology can also be used for other applications.

Prolevi Bio raising funds

The company has opened a financing seed round and aims to raise another €5 million to €6 million ($5.4-6.5 million) to finance a phase 1 study validating the company’s innovation with fast-track market authorization in selected EU countries under accelerated regulatory approval pathway.

“Going forward, we will develop increasingly sophisticated mathematical models to get even better treatment at the individual level and further strengthen our IP portfolio. We are happy that as an incubator company, we receive support and help from experienced SmiLe coaches when it comes to capital acquisition and critical operational decisions,” said Sahil Gupta, CEO of Prolevi Bio.

SmiLe Incubator is a life science business incubator based in Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden.