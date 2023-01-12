Team wins $149M contract for National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Photo/Shutterstock

A team consisting of Battelle, AmplifyBio and Andelyn Biosciences has won a seat on an eight-year, $149 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in the U.S.

As one of the prime contractors on the multi-award IDIQ, the team will provide manufacturing and nonclinical support for translational development of therapeutic biotechnology products in the National Institutes of Health’s drug discovery and development program that addresses neurological conditions.

“The contract will be used to advance innovative therapies, including cell and gene therapy, for a broad variety of neurological diseases,” said Drew Cawthon, business line director of Battelle’s life science research.

“We’ll be researching new and novel ways to treat rare diseases, ones that don’t yet have effective treatments.”

Accelerating therapies

“The success of this proposal bid allows AmplifyBio to demonstrate our continued partnership with Battelle and formalizes a new partnership with Andelyn Biosciences,” said Jerry Hacker, EVP and chief commercial officer, AmplifyBio.

“We look forward to bringing our expertise in advanced therapy analytics and preclinical study capabilities to accelerate groundbreaking therapies for neurological conditions.”

Eric Blair, chief commercial officer at Andelyn, added: “We are proud to be supporting this research program by NINDS. At Andelyn, we are wholly committed to making an impact when it comes to manufacturing therapies, particularly when it comes to treating rare disease. We are looking forward to working alongside our partners and providing hope to the patients impacted.”

Battelle offers assay support and integration services to support regulatory approval, as well as decades of federal government contracting experience that supports its position as the prime contractor.

All three of the teams actively collaborated on the winning proposal. As they bid on task orders, they expect for each partner to receive similar shares of the work, relying on the differentiated strengths of each organization to meet the client’s needs.

About Battelle

At technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries.

About Andelyn Biosciences, Inc.

Andelyn is a biopharmaceutical CDMO in the greater Columbus, Ohio, area. Its capabilities span viral vector process and analytical development, small to large-scale adherent and suspension-based GMP drug substance manufacturing up to 2000L, and drug product manufacturing services.

About AmplifyBio

AmplifyBio is a preclinical CRO focused on toxicology, safety, and pharmacology testing to advance therapeutics. It was spun out of Battelle in May of 2021.