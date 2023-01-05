2023 Editorial Calendar updated

Photo/Shutterstock

Each month here at Labiotech.eu, we produce a special newsletter.

While still news-related, these special editions are an opportunity to take a deeper look at topics of interest. It also allows us to focus on some of the special awareness days – of which there are many – associated with health and the life sciences. You can find a list of those awareness days and weeks here.

The existing editorial calendar page took us up to April, but we’ve now filled this out and have our subjects in place right through to the end of 2023.

We’ve been really pleased with how well these additional newsletters have been received, as well as the contributions we’ve had to ensure the content is on topic and interesting.

May 10: Cell & Gene Therapy

We cover the cell and gene therapy field frequently, but this is an opportunity for a deeper look into the field – what it is, what it can address, and how the future of cell and gene therapy research looks.

June 14: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

This special newsletter will cover current research and treatments of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions.

July 12: mRNA technology

For most people, awareness of mRNA technology started around the time the search for an effective COVID vaccine took place. What advances have there been since then? Are there other conditions can it address? What research is currently taking place?

September 6: Science Parks

From September 12-15, the 40th IASP World Conference on Science Parks and Areas of Innovation takes place in Luxembourg. This is an opportunity to take a look at not only this event, but also some of the interesting science parks and life science hubs around the world, as well as some of the potential growth areas.

October 11: Microbiome

Vast strides have been made in the understanding of the microbiome. This month’s special newsletter is an opportunity to take a deeper dive into the studies currently taking place in the field.

November 15: Antimicrobial Resistance

The resistance of bacteria to antibiotics is big news, and likely to get bigger. To mark the beginning of World Antibiotic Awareness Week on November 18, we investigate what companies and researchers are doing to address the growing problem.

December 13: Advances in 2023

This is an overview of some of the biggest news in life sciences in 2023. It covers major breakthroughs, as well as what we can look forward to in 2024.

If you are interested in contributing to any of these subjects, please get in touch with us.

Also, we may add newsletters throughout the year should there be interest in other subjects. If there is a topic you’d be interested in seeing and would like to sponsor a newsletter, please contact our sales team.