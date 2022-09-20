ten23 health completes superstructure of new sterile production facility

Photo/ten23

ten23 health, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has completed the superstructure of its new sterile manufacturing facility.

The existing facility of ten23 health’s swissfillon AG company in Visp already offers sterile manufacturing of pre-filled syringes, vials, and cartridges for clinical trial and commercial supplies, in collaboration with ten23 health’s development center in Basel.

Ten23 acquired swissfillon in 2021.

The new building, purpose-built for ten23 health, includes two further sterile manufacturing lines. Line 2 will produce large commercial quantities for market supply after regulatory approval of the drug. As a true scaled-up version of the existing filling line 1, the transfer between the lines will be associated with less risk for biopharma customers.

The fill line will be based on the latest Isolator technology to increase the safety of the drugs for patients. It will focus on complex products, filled into RTU containers including syringes, cartridges and special primary packaging such as used in specific administration devices for subcutaneous delivery. Fill line 3 will broaden ten23 health’s offering to also process bulk containers (vials), both in liquid and lyophilized form, with two large-scale freeze-dryers, each at 12.5 square meters of shelf-space for clinical and commercial use. ten23 health continues to hire additional personnel to support the new production lines.

A feature of the new facility is photovoltaic façade, covering the complete building exteriors, and being able to provide 45,000 kW per year. ten23 health’s facilities in Basel and Visp already operate with 100% renewable energy, consistent with ten23 health’s commitment to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and saving.

Content continues below Related Content

Hanns-Christian Mahler, CEO of ten23 health, said: “The completion of the initial phase of construction is a major milestone for ten23 health, our customers and their patients, and towards providing a significant amount of capacity for commercial and clinical sterile medicines for patients. In addition to securing renewable energy for the facility, we are investing in photovoltaics across the whole façade. We are excited to continue building ten23 health into a leading sustainable contract development and manufacturing worldwide.”