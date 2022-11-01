Tetris Pharma launches hypoglycemia injector pen in Germany

Photo/Shutterstock

Tetris Pharma Ltd, a subsidiary of biopharma company Arecor Therapeutics plc, has launched Ogluo (glucagon prefilled autoinjector pen) in Germany as a treatment for severe hypoglycemia in children and adults living with diabetes.

Ogluo is a ready-to-use, ambiently stored, preparation of glucagon that has been specifically designed for patients living with diabetes with severe hypoglycemia. There are an estimated 6.2 million adults living with diabetes in Germany.

Ogluo pricing has been published in the LAUER-TAXE, the reference for all German pharmacies, insurers, and wholesalers.

European roll-out

The launch in Germany builds on the roll-out of Ogluo in Great Britain. As part of the pan-European commercialization program, Tetris Pharma intends to commercialize Ogluo in core European markets. The company is currently in discussions with various health authorities across Europe to ensure launches in other major European countries.

Barbara Ludwig, from the Universitätsklinikum Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden, Germany, said: “The risk of severe hypoglycemia can be frightening for people living with diabetes, as well as for family, friends and carers. With Ogluo being made available in Germany, it gives people living with diabetes another ready-to-use option.”

Shafiq Choudhary, managing director of Tetris Pharma, added: “With the launch of Ogluo in Germany, Tetris Pharma has achieved a significant milestone through the commercialization of our flagship product. A severe hypoglycemic event can be very frightening, not only for the patients, but for those around them who have to act quickly.

Content continues below Related Content

“The launch of Ogluo means that patients living with diabetes in Germany who may experience severe hypoglycamia will now have a new option to tackle those events. We look forward to expanding our reach within Europe over the coming months to bring this new treatment to people living with diabetes.”