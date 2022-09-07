TikoMed drug inhibits infection of human cells by dengue, zika and yellow fever viruses

Photo/Shutterstock

TikoMed has announced the inclusion in bioRxiv of an in vitro study examining the ability of the company’s lead drug candidate ILB to inhibit infection of human cells by four serotypes of dengue virus (DENV1-4), two strains of zika virus (African and Asian) and yellow fever virus (vaccine strain YF17D) assessed by immunofluorescence of viral particles.

In the study, ILB potently inhibited infection by all the strains of dengue, zika and yellow fever virus in a concentration-dependent manner with IC50 for ILB ranging from 31 to 343 μg/ml.

Nicholas Barnes, Professor of Pharmacology & CEO, Celentyx Ltd, said: “It is well recognized that infection by flaviviruses like dengue, zika and yellow fever virus can lead to catastrophic life-threatening conditions. This emphasizes the clinical need for safe and effective medicines to treat these infections. What I find particularly exciting about these results is the effects observed at ILB concentrations that have been achieved in humans following doses that have been well tolerated. These findings offer hope to the millions of patients that continue to be devastated by flavivirus infections.”

Mode of action of Tikomed’s ILB

Tikomed recently announced the publication of a peer-reviewed, scientific article on the mode of action of ILB. In multiple preclinical and clinical studies across a variety of neuroinflammation-driven diseases. ILB both mobilized and modulated naturally occurring tissue repair mechanisms, released heparin-binding growth factors, and restored cellular homeostasis and function.

“These results provide further evidence of the anti-viral potential and unique broad spectrum mechanism of action of TikoMed’s ILB drug platform. We have already initiated clinical development programs for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and islet cell transplantation and plan to consider additional evaluation in other diseases,” said Anders Kristensson, CEO of TikoMed.