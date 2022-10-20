VectorBuilder raises funds for gene delivery R&D

Photo/Shutterstock

VectorBuilder Biotechnology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., a gene delivery enterprise, has completed a series C round with CNY410 million ($56.7 million).

The funding was co-led by Legend Capital. The proceeds will help VectorBuilder promote the upgrading and capacity expansion of its gene delivery R&D and production technology platform, further accelerate its global business presence, and boost the R&D of life sciences and genetic medicines.

VectorBuilder, founded by Bruce Lahn, provides services such as scientific research and clinical carrier CRO, gene-drug CDMO and gene delivery IP out-licensing, covering the entire field of life science and gene medicine. VectorBuilder has provided more than 1.2 million gene delivery solutions to more than 4,000 scientific research institutes and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, and its gene-drug CRO and CDMO projects are spread across North America, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

Helping China “overtake”

Lahn, founder and chief scientist at VectorBuilder, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere gratitude to investors for the support and trust. Due to a robust technical accumulation and an excellent business model in the gene delivery industry, VectorBuilder enjoys the highest market share in the global gene carrier scientific research market, and we jointly launched the construction of a 45,000-square-meter gene delivery R&D and production base with Guangzhou Development District Investment Group in April 2022.

“We hope to take this financing round as an opportunity to further accelerate the comprehensive upgrade and optimization of the technology platform and promote the expansion of production capacity and global presence. VectorBuilder has become a pioneer in the entire gene delivery industry chain by empowering basic scientific research and accelerating the clinical application of gene drugs.

“We believe VectorBuilder will enter thousands of life science laboratories worldwide and become a well-known brand in the field of life science. We will empower the gene-drug industry through core technologies and help China to “overtake” on the genetic drug track. At the same time, we hope to overcome genetic diseases, improve human health, and provide irreplaceable value to the industry and the world.”