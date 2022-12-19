Watch: Biotech in Greece

Photo/Shutterstock

Greece was one of the countries exhibiting at Bio-Europe, held in Leipzig, Germany.

Greece isn’t necessarily well known for biotech, but it has good infrastructure, is located at a crossroads between Europe and Africa and the Middle East, and has excellent universities.

And its biotech industry is certainly growing.

Enterprise Greece spearheaded the biotech presence in Leipzig. It is the official investment and trade promotion agency of the Greek state, operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Its mission is two-fold: It provides foreign investors with a one-stop shop for information, consulting, and assistance through every phase of their investment project, and it promotes Greek products and services in international markets.

At the event, we spoke with Zizel Kantali, manager, trade promotion – major exporters and country promotion at Enterprise Greece for an overview of Enterprise Greece. We also had a conversation with Stamatiki Kritas, business development manager of the Hellenic Bio Cluster.

The video also includes short interviews with two Greek companies in attendance. We had conversations with Sergios Katsaros, head of commercial and investor relations at BIOPIX-T, and Athina Oikonomidou, business development officer at ResQ Biotech.