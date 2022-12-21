Watch: Mauritius – clinical trials and emerging biotech hub

Photo/Labiotech

The Economic Development Board (EDB) in Mauritius commenced its operations as a statutory body in 2018 following the merger between the Board of Investment, Enterprise Mauritius and the Financial Services Promotion Agency.

The overarching objective of the EDB is to ensure greater coherence and effectiveness in implementing policies and draw the vision for the economic development path to be adopted to reach a high-income economy status, through sustainable and inclusive growth, whilst ensuring economic independence.

The mandate of EDB is to provide strong institutional support for strategic economic planning and ensure greater coherence and effectiveness in economic policy formulation; promote Mauritius as an attractive investment and business center, export platform as well as an international financial center; act as the main institution responsible for country branding for investment promotion; and facilitate inward and outward investment and ensure a conducive business environment.

The EDB was present at Bio-Europe in Leipzig, Germany, to promote the Indian Ocean island nation as a great place to do business, and also an ideal location to perform clinical trials.

At the event, we spoke with Nirmala Jeetah, director, bio industry and project development, from the EDB; Ounisha Mungur, medical director of CIDP; and Fabien Boullé, founder and CEO of Axonova.