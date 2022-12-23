Watch: The Medicon Valley Alliance celebrates 25th anniversary

Photo/Labiotech

The Medicon Valley Alliance (MVA) is a non-profit membership organization in the Danish-Swedish life science cluster Medicon Valley.

It covers eastern Denmark, which includes the capital, Copenhagen, as well as the southern Sweden region of Skåne, which includes Malmö and Lund.

The organization includes more than 300 members, and encompasses universities, hospitals, human life science business, regional governments, selected municipalities and service providers.

MVA hosts and co-hosts events, seminars, conferences, and meetings, and helps with networking and knowledge-sharing in the region’s life science community.

MVA’s vision is to be the most competitive and vital life science cluster in northern Europe.

Medicon Valley Alliance, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, was recently announced as the project managing partner for three international projects receiving grants from EU Interreg Öresund-Kattegat-Skagerrak (ÖKS).

Interreg ÖKS supports regional development projects across borders in Southern Scandinavia, within the themes of Innovation and entrepreneurship, Green transition, Transport and mobility, and Borderless labor market.

Labiotech spoke with the MVA’s CEO, Anette Steenberg, at the MVA’s annual summit, in Copenhagen.