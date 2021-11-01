“The Board of Directors Should Let the CEO Run the Company”

The relationship between the board and the CEO can be essential to the success of a life sciences company. Drawing from his experience at both sides, Alan Levy shares his advice on how to make that relationship work.

Once known as the person who introduced portable defibrillators on the market in the 1990s, Alan Levy has spent more than four decades in leadership roles in the life sciences sector. Those include CEO at Chrono Therapeutics and Incline Therapeutics, CEO and President at Northstar Neuroscience and Heartstream, President at Heart Technology, and numerous leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson. He has also spent time on the board of numerous companies, and was most recently appointed Chairman of the Board at Salvia BioElectronics, a Dutch biotech developing neuromodulation treatments.

What are the most important steps in your career that brought you where you are at the moment?

First of all, having the technical background is not essential for a CEO or a board member,